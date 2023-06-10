Trump Attorney Says It's a 'Privilege' to Represent Him After Resignations

One of Donald Trump's attorneys has said it is a "privilege" to represent the former president, and insisted "a lot of attorneys" want to work for the Republican 2024 frontrunner, following a number of high-profile departures from his legal team.

Two of Trump's lawyers announced they had resigned from his staff the day after he was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents, which he denies. A month earlier another of Trump's attorneys stepped down, after which he launched a broadside against one of his former colleagues.

Trump is currently the frontrunner to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, with polls indicating he has a strong lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his nearest rival. However the former president is locked in a number of legal battles, and has been indicted in two separate cases, suggesting the performance of his legal team could have a significant impact on the upcoming presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 01, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. Two of Trump's attorneys quit just one day after he was indicted over his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Scott Olson/GETTY

Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, spoke to Fox News after James Trusty and John Rowley announced they were leaving his team on Friday.

She played down suggestions of chaos within Trump's legal team, insisting lots of lawyers would like to work for the New York business tycoon turned politician.

Habba said: "There's a lot of attorneys that want to work for Donald Trump and I want to clear that up because there's so much gossip and literally that is all it is.

"This is not a joke. It is a privilege to represent President Trump so we have to vet them, we have to make sure they are the right people for the team, the right people for the job, and when we feel comfortable, and he feels comfortable ultimately he will make that decision."

Trusty and Rowley issued a joint statement on Friday saying they were leaving Trump's team, but insisting "it has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him." The pair also expressed confidence Trump would be "vindicated" in the current cases against him.

Trump paid tribute to Trusty and Rowley on his Truth Social website, and announced a new lawyer, Todd Blanche, had joined his team.

He said: "I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and 'sick' group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before."

The latest departures followed the more acrimonious exit of Timothy Parlatore from Trump's legal team last month. Parlatore later went on CNN where he complained Boris Epshteyn, another attorney close to Trump, had created internal conflict.

On Friday, federal prosecutors released Trump's 49-page indictment in the classified documents case, revealing he is facing 37 felony counts, 31 of which are being brought under the Espionage Act. The former president is expected to make his first court appearance in Miami on Tuesday.

In April, Trump appeared in a New York court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records related to the payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels, a former pornographic actress, ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump has suggested the charges are politically motivated.