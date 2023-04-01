Trump Attorneys Come Out Fighting As Arraignment Looms

Donald Trump's lawyers, James Trusty and Alina Habba, have come out fighting ahead of his arraignment in New York, criticizing the case against the former president.

Trump is expected to face at least one felony count among multiple charges related to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

His attorneys have called the case weak and criticized the leaks of indictments to the public.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have come out fighting in defense of their client ahead of his arraignment in New York on Tuesday to face potentially multiple charges

James Trusty and Alina Habba, two of the lawyers who represent Trump, struck a defiant tone in comments to media outlets and criticized the case against the former president.

Trump reportedly plans to fly from his home in Florida to New York on Tuesday in order to be arraigned but it's not yet clear exactly what charges he will be facing. The charges relate to Trump's alleged role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on Friday that Trump could be facing at least one felony count among multiple charges, citing two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Speaking to NewsNation on Friday, Trusty was asked about the AP report and criticized "leaked indictments making their way out to the public."

Trusty is representing Trump in other cases - the probe into the former president's handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and allegations of interference in the 2020 presidential election.

"Again, with Donald Trump, there's just rule of law," Trusty said. "This is just a small example of it that begins with Alvin Bragg's persecution - his stated aim of indicting him."

Trusty said that in terms of the indictment itself "we'll have to look at it carefully but everything that's come out from all of these leaks and from what we've known about the government's theory is incredibly frail."

He went on to say that the case was "weak" and added that "even for the misdemeanor counts, you have to show an intent to defraud and that's very precisely defined under New York case law."

"There are plenty of liberal-leaning lawyers who are looking at that and saying 'Hey, there's a problem,'" Trusty said.

Separately, Trump attorney Alina Habba told Sky News that Trump will continue his 2024 presidential campaign despite the indictment and that she does not expect a conviction.

"He's doing well. He's resilient and strong and, of course, not happy with the news of the indictment. But ready to fight, I would say," Habba said.

"We're seeing selective prosecution. We're seeing a person who's been persecuted endlessly," she added

"There won't be a conviction, so I don't even need to address it. President Trump will absolutely continue his campaign for presidency," Habba said.

Habba's comments echoed remarks made by Trump attorney Joe Tacopina on Friday.

"Initially after getting over the shock of this actually coming to fruition, because we all were hoping that justice would prevail... he is just a tough guy, and he's someone whose knees do not buckle, and he's ready to fight now," Tacopina told Good Day New York.

"This case is one that will not last. We will win this case," Tacopina said.

Newsweek has reached out to former President Trump's office via email for comment.