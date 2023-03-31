Mystery Over Trump Grand Jury Witness Who Testified Before Indictment

Before the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Thursday, a witness gave testimony for about 30 minutes, according to reports. Their identity remains a mystery.

The news of the mysterious witness was first reported by CNN, which said it received the information from a source familiar with the case. No further information is available regarding what was discussed in the half an hour of testimony, as grand jury proceedings are secret.

On Thursday, the Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump, making him the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. While the exact charges are not yet known, the case focuses on a $130,000 hush money payment made by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 elections. Cohen was then reimbursed with money that The Trump Organization labeled as legal fees.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and having had an affair with Daniels.

NYPD Officers stand guard outside the offices of the Manhattan District Attorney on March 31, 2023 in New York City. DA Alvin Bragg announced that the grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump in his investigation into the former president's involvement in a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Trump could potentially face over 30 counts related to business fraud, according to what two sources familiar to the case told CNN.

The grand jury impaneled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has heard from at least nine witnesses in the case against Trump, according to The New York Times. Among the known witnesses there's David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer who testified in January and then a second time in March, and Robert J. Costello, a former legal adviser to Cohen.

Costello was interviewed one day before the date that Trump had announced he would be arrested by order of the Manhattan grand jury, but that failed to materialize.

The former president—who had called for his supporters to protest against his indictment a couple of weeks ago—has used the case to galvanize his base as the 2024 presidential election approaches. He called the investigations by Bragg a "witch hunt" and has accused Democrats of trying to suppress his influence because he's a top candidate for next year's elections.

For now, his party seems to be standing behind him, with top Republicans condemning Manhattan's grand jury vote to indict the former president. Former Vice President Mike Pence called the vote an "outrage," while Sen. Ted Cruz called it "a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system."

Following the news of his indictment, Trump released a statement saying the decision from the grand jury was "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history." The former president declared that he will continue running for 2024 despite facing criminal charges.

Trump is expected to turn himself in to authorities and appear in the courthouse for the arraignment on Tuesday.