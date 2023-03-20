Donald Trump Receives Lifeline as Surprise Witness Called Up at Last Minute

Donald Trump is celebrating the news that Robert Costello, Michael Cohen's former legal adviser, will testify in front of the Manhattan grand jury which the former president has claimed will arrest him on Tuesday.

"Just reported that the most important witness to go before the New York City grand jury, a highly respected lawyer who once represented convicted felon, jailbird, and serial fake storyteller and liar, Michael Cohen, will be doing so tomorrow afternoon," Trump wrote Sunday on his social media site, Truth Social. "The information he will present will supposedly be conclusive and irrefutable! Witch hunt!!!"

Costello, who was asked to appear in front of the grand jury by Trump's attorneys, told several news outlets that he will testify before the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Monday as the jury meets to consider the case that could indict a former United States president for the first time in the country's history.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg—a Democrat, former federal prosecutor and deputy New York attorney general who won a conviction for tax fraud against the Trump Organization in 2022—is expected to accuse Trump of concealing a $130,000 hush-money payout made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen to former adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels said she had sex with Trump before he became president, but Trump denies ever having an affair with her.

For a conviction to be made, prosecutors must prove that Trump reimbursed Cohen and falsified business records to hide the payment. Trump denies any wrongdoing, saying he made a $130,000 payment to Cohen, but that was legal. He has repeatedly called the case a political "witch hunt" and attacked Manhattan's district attorney, alleging "procedural misconduct" and even calling for Bragg to be arrested.

Cohen, on the other hand, pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 to making an illegal payment to Daniels. Since then, he has reportedly testified in meetings with Manhattan prosecutors more than 20 times.

Costello, a Republican lawyer with ties to Trump's legal team, offered legal advice to Cohen in 2018 when Trump's former lawyer was facing the federal investigation into the payment to Daniels.

The two later had a falling out after Cohen's relationship with Trump came undone. Costello told NBC News on Sunday that he never signed a retainer agreement and that Cohen waived attorney-client privilege in 2019. Cohen said he was never represented by Costello.

Costello's appearance in front of the New York grand jury is expected to discredit Cohen's testimony and undermine the words of the prosecution's star witness—one day before the date Trump has suggested he will be indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

It's unclear why Trump gave Tuesday as the date of his arrest. Two hours after he wrote on Truth Social that he would be arrested that day, a spokesperson stated that the former president had not written his post with direct knowledge of the timing of any arrest.

"President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system," the statement read.

Prosecutors for Bragg have reportedly suggested that an indictment could be imminent.

Newsweek emailed the Manhattan District Attorney's office for comment.