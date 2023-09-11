Trump Claims This Will Cause United Auto Workers to 'Go Out of Business'

Former President Donald Trump pleaded for United Auto Workers of America's (UAW) endorsement on Monday, claiming that President Joe Biden's policies on electric vehicles would cause the industry to "go out of business."

The former president posted the message to his Truth Social account just days before the UAW—which represents around 150,00 union workers—is scheduled to go on strike against the "big three" U.S. carmakers unless a deal is reached between the manufacturers and negotiators. Current contracts with the three carmakers—General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis—are set to expire Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

While the UAW supported Biden's 2020 campaign, it remains the only major union in the country to not yet endorse the president's reelection, giving Trump a chance to clench a key demographic ahead of the November 2024 election.

Former President Donald Trump speaks on Friday in Rapid City, South Dakota. Trump told auto workers on Monday that they risk ruining their industry by supporting President Joe Biden and his administration's electric vehicle mandates. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"The once fabled United Autoworkers of America will soon go OUT OF BUSINESS under Crooked Joe Biden if he is allowed to pull off his ALL ELECTRIC CAR HOAX," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "China will build them all. ENDORSE TRUMP!"

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed new emissions rules in May that would require 67 percent of vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032. The standards have yet to be finalized, and several in the auto industry have warned that the rules are an unrealistic goal.

Trump also vied for an endorsement from truck drivers on Monday, adding in his post that electric trucking mandates "will quickly destroy the trucking industry." The Biden administration approved the state of California to set its own trucking regulations in March, which included increasing the amount of electric trucks sold in the state over the next decade.

UAW President Shawn Fain previously praised Biden's efforts to take steps toward electric vehicles after the White House announced in late August an additional $15.5 billion investment to support transition to electric vehicles.

"We are glad to see the Biden Administration doing its part to reject the false choice between a good job and a green job," Fain said in a written statement. "The UAW looks forward to continue working with the Biden Administration to ensure a just transition for the auto workers in this country."

Thursday's impending strike has the potential to devastate the U.S. car industry, as a deal between unions and manufacturers seems far away. Among the UAW demands include an immediate 20 percent pay raise, as well as four additional raises at 5 percent each over the four years that the contract covers.

Other demands include cost-of-living adjustments, more paid time off and pension benefits for all employees.

Newsweek reached out to the UAW via email for further comment on Monday evening.