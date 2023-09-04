U.S.

Trump Issues a Warning to United Auto Workers President on Electric Cars

By
U.S. Donald Trump Unions Electric Cars Republicans

Former President Donald Trump is warning United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain against "allowing all electric cars" as auto workers prepare to strike.

UAW auto workers have authorized a strike after the expiration of their current contract with the "big three" United States carmakers expires on September 14, with manufacturers so far having dismissed union demands as unrealistic.

One of the sticking points for a new contract involves adjusting pay rates and hours due to the industry's impending transition to electric vehicles (EVs), which require fewer workers to assemble than traditional vehicles.

In a Labor Day post on Truth Social, Trump, currently campaigning as the leading Republican 2024 presidential candidate while facing 91 felony charges across four criminal indictments, denounced the push for EVs as the "idiotic policy" of President Joe Biden. The ex-president predicted that the auto industry would end if Fain did not reject EVs.

Donald Trump UAW Electric Vehicles Union
UAW President Shawn Fain speaks at a rally with union members in Detroit, Michigan, on September 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump (inset) has warned Fain against "allowing all electric cars" as auto workers prepare for a possible strike. Bill Pugliano; Joe Raedle

"Shawn Fain, the respected President of the United Auto Workers, cannot even think about allowing ALL ELECTRIC CARS - THEY WILL ALL BE MADE IN CHINA, and the Auto Industry in America will cease to exist!" Trump wrote. "There is already a giant 'E GLUT,' they don't go far or long, are very expensive, and the consumer must be given a CHOICE."

"Vote for TRUMP, and I will stop this Madness, IMMEDIATELY!" he said. "Mexico & Canada LOVE Biden's idiotic policy. SAVE MICHIGAN and the other Auto States. SAVE THE AMERICAN CONSUMER!!!"

Newsweek reached out to UAW via email for comment on Monday evening.

While not yet finalized, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a new emissions rule that could require 67 percent of vehicles sold by 2032 to be electric. Some have criticized the goal as unrealistic.

The Biden administration last week announced a $15.5 billion investment to "support a strong and just transition" to EVs, including retooling manufacturing facilities and expanding domestic EV battery production.

Biden called the plan a "win‑win opportunity for auto companies and unionized workers" in a statement, insisting that it would allow jobs to stay in the U.S. and "avoid painful plant closings."

Fain endorsed the transition to EVs and Biden's policy in a statement issued a short time later, arguing that it would help ensure that "jobs and communities are protected."

"We are glad to see the Biden Administration doing its part to reject the false choice between a good job and a green job," the union president said. "The UAW looks forward to continue working with the Biden Administration to ensure a just transition for the auto workers in this country."

Trump further denounced the move towards EVs in a video released Monday on X, formerly Twitter, calling it a "transition to hell" and insisting that auto workers would be jobless if they did not reject the move and vote for him in 2024.

"I'll straighten it out, but you have to vote for Trump. You have to vote for Trump. You can't listen to these union guys that get paid a lot of money," the former president says in the video.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC