Trump Clams Up on McCarthy Endorsement, Says 'Everybody' Wants His Support

Former President Donald Trump sidestepped a question from NBC News on Tuesday regarding his support for Representative Kevin McCarthy after the Republican failed to garner enough votes to become House speaker on the first day of the new congressional term.

McCarthy, the former House minority leader from California, was unable to win a House majority after three different votes on Tuesday. According to The New York Times, the chamber adjourned just before 5:30 p.m. and will reconvene at noon Wednesday.

During a brief phone call with NBC News, Trump, who previously endorsed McCarthy for speaker, failed to say if he still supports him for the position, reported the outlet.

"We'll see what happens," Trump reportedly said.

"I got everybody calling me wanting my support. But let's see what happens and we'll go," he added. "I got everybody calling, wanting my support. That's all I can say. But we'll see what happens. We'll see how it all works out."

Trump first endorsed McCarthy for speaker in June. However, the former president's backing was not enough to convince some of Trump's closest allies to vote for the former minority leader.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, member of the Freedom House Caucus, was among those who dissented from his party Tuesday, joining 19 other Republicans in voting for Ohio Representative Jim Jordan.

"Trump knows McCarthy can't get there," Gaetz tweeted in response to Trump's comments to NBC.

Trump knows McCarthy can’t get there. https://t.co/fHaynsZ2v1 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 3, 2023

Lauren Boebert, representative of Colorado and another Trump supporter, also cast her vote for Jordan Tuesday, according to her Twitter account.

Trump's endorsement for speaker is unknown at this time. Newsweek has reached out to his press team for comment.

Trump's endorsements also failed to rally voters during the midterm elections, disappointing the GOP, which was expecting a "red wave." On Monday, the former president wrote on his Truth Social account that the GOP's performance should be blamed not on his influence but on Republicans who pushed for severe abortion restrictions after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

House Republicans barely hold a majority in the 118th Congress, with 222 seats—just four more than the 218 votes needed to be elected speaker. House Democrats stuck together during all three votes, backing New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries for the speaker position. He received 212 votes while McCarthy collected 202 in Tuesday's third and final round.

Newsweek has also reached out to McCarthy for comment.