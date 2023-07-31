News

Trump Conned 'MAGA Grandmas,' Others in 2020: DeSantis Aide

By
News Donald Trump Republicans Maga Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump swindled the "MAGA grandmas" who support him by fundraising off of election lies, according to a top aide for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign, said in a series of recent tweets that Trump scammed his supporters by promoting false claims that he would be able to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign and associated groups raised hundreds of millions of dollars in the weeks and months that followed the 2020 election, all while falsely claiming that the election was "stolen" from the former president due to massive voter fraud.

While responding to a tweet last week featuring video clips of former Trump aides saying that they knew the ex-president's chances of remaining in the White House were slim to none days after the election, Pushaw suggested that Trump had been running a "Ponzi scheme."

Trump Pulled ‘Huge Scam’ on ‘MAGA Grandmas01
Then-President Donald Trump is shown outside the White House on September 22, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Christina Pushaw, aide to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, said Trump swindled "MAGA grandmas" through fundraising off of election lies. Drew Angerer/Getty

"A huge scam...Ponzi Scheme?" Pushaw tweeted.

In response to recent media reports claiming that Trump's political action committee spent more than $40 million in funds for legal fees, including some related to 2020 claims, Pushaw claimed that "MAGA grandmas" were scammed "out of their Social Security checks."

"In other words, MAGA grandmas were scammed - based on false promises from Trump campaign officials who admitted under oath, on video, that they knew the election couldn't be overturned - out of their social security checks, in order to pay a billionaire's legal bills?" Pushaw tweeted on Saturday.

"And it wasn't only grandmas," she added. "I, myself, admit that I was gullible enough in November 2020 that I personally donated to this TRUMP SCAM PAC. It's public record, look it up if you don't believe me. If i fell for it and later saw the light others will too."

Trump Pulled ‘Huge Scam’ on ‘MAGA Grandmas02
The crowd cheers as then-President Donald Trump waves at the end of a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally at Williamsport Regional Airport on May 20, 2019, in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Drew Angerer/Getty

DeSantis said that he was "not familiar with" Pushaw's tweets and declined to address the scam claims during a campaign event in New Hampshire on Monday.

When reached for comment, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek that Pushaw and others working for the DeSantis campaign were akin to "desperate idiots and un-American morons."

Read more

"Ron DeSantis and his campaign are disgustingly siding with Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, and the January 6th Unselect Committee," said Cheung. "They would rather defend Crooked Joe Biden and his weaponized Department of Justice than the innocent people who are being targeted by these political witch-hunts."

"Only desperate idiots and un-American morons would take the position the DeSantis team has taken," he added.

Trump, who frequently refers to his GOP rival with derogatory nicknames like "Ron DeSanctimonious," continues to maintain a large polling lead over the governor. An average of recent polls compiled by RealClearPolitics shows the former president leading DeSantis by more than 35 points as of Monday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC