Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble, Three Times Over': Kirschner

Former President Donald Trump is in "deep trouble" as he faces an escalating legal onslaught, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner said during an episode of his Truth Matters podcast on Tuesday that Trump had been dealt a "hat trick of bad news" concerning potential criminal indictments and prosecutions in New York and Georgia.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is widely believed to be preparing to indict Trump, accusing him in his investigation of hush money paid to adult-film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. The exact timing of the New York indictment is unclear, despite Trump having said on Sunday that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

The former president ended up receiving a different type of bad news in the Empire State on Tuesday, when a judge refused to delay the October 2 trial date for New York Attorney General Letitia James' separate civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and three of his adult children.

CNN reported on Monday that District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County, Georgia, was considering racketeering and conspiracy charges tied to Trump's ill-fated attempt to overturn his 2020 Georgia election loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump's mounting legal troubles come roughly four months after he announced his intention to regain the presidency in 2024. He has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that all of the different allegations are part of a "political witch hunt" by Democrats.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said that the developments added up to "a big, hot, steaming pile of trouble" for Trump. He said that 2023 could become Trump's "year of accountability," with a "trifecta of justice" being delivered to the former president.

"Donald Trump is in trouble, deep trouble, three times over," Kirschner said. "There's no two ways about it ... Donald Trump has a big, hot, steaming pile of trouble on his plate."

Kirschner said that the decision to not delay the trial in New York indicated that James was not letting Trump "get away with" anything, arguing that there was "a staggering amount of evidence" in the lawsuit because Trump and his co-defendants had committed "a staggering amount of fraud."

The legal analyst went on to say that Willis and Bragg would also not be letting Trump "get away with it," adding that "it looks like 2023 might actually be the year of accountability."

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung called Kirschner "a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis" in a statement to Newsweek, adding that he "would expect nothing more from a clout-chasing MSNBC contributor who has been shunned by the legal community at large."

In a tweet earlier on Tuesday, Kirschner also referenced an ABC News story that reported sealed court documents show Special Counsel Jack Smith's federal investigation of Trump had a "prima facie showing" that the former president committed a crime by deliberately misleading lawyers about his possession of classified documents.

The ABC article says that Judge Beryl Howell, who stepped down as the D.C. district court's chief judge at the conclusion of a seven-year term on Friday, wrote last week that Smith's office had "sufficient" evidence that apparently shows "the former president had committed criminal violations."

In a statement to ABC News, a Trump campaign spokesperson said that the report contained "ILLEGALLY LEAKED false allegations." The spokesperson also accused Howell of being a member of the "Never Trump" movement.