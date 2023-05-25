Trump Posts Fake Video of DeSantis Talking With Soros, Hitler and the Devil

Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis' online 2024 campaign announcement, which was plagued by technical difficulties, by sharing a video on social media featuring the Florida governor taking part in AI-created Twitter Space with Adolf Hitler, the Devil and George Soros.

DeSantis, who has long been considered the biggest challenger to Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, officially confirmed he's running for president in what many described as a "disastrous" audio conversation on Twitter with the social media platform's owner, Elon Musk.

The online announcement was beset with technical difficulties as the site's servers struggled to deal with the surge of traffic. The audio frequently cut out for long periods, conversations were echoed and there was major feedback on the glitchy stream, making it almost impossible at times to hear what was supposed to be a historic announcement from DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump during a meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House on December 13, 2018, in Washington, DC. The former president mocked DeSantis' 2024 announcement by sharing AI video showing the Florida Governor on Twitter Space with Adolf Hitler and the Devil. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The stream eventually cut out entirely after around 20 minutes, before it launched a few minutes later, albeit still with some glitches, and DeSantis was eventually able to confirm his 2024 campaign.

Trump was quick to repeatedly mock DeSantis on social media for the announcement, including sharing a video of a fake Twitter Space showing the Florida governor attempting to launch his campaign alongside mocked-up versions of infamous figures and right-wing bogeymen. The video, which contains some profanity, was subsequently reposted on Twitter.

Trump just posted this on Instagram I’m losing my mind pic.twitter.com/LB8LSs8VIV — 𝐄𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@EudaimoniaEsq) May 25, 2023

The clip features billionaire philanthropist Soros, who is often the target of target of Republican attacks and conspiracy theories over his frequent donations to Democratic and liberal causes, interrupting and struggling to work out if his microphone is working, while others on the fake Twitter Space—Hitler, DeSantis, former Vice President Dick Cheney, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab, the Devil and an FBI agent—get frustrated.

During the Twitter Space, Cheney is heard repeatedly coughing with DeSantis urging: "Can I please make my big announcement now?"

Elsewhere, the FBI profile leaves after an agent asks: "OK, so how are we going to take out Trump you guys?" and then being informed by Musk that the Twitter Space wasn't a private conversation.

The Devil also mocks those on the call with homophobic remarks, claiming that they all have "a secret gay lover hidden in the closet," with Hitler and the Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor Soros shouting at each other in German.

As Musk attempts to end the Twitter Space after DeSantis fails to actually make his announcement, an AI version of Trump appears and says "hold your horses, Elon. The real president is going to say a few words."

"The Devil, I'm going to kick your a** very soon. Hitler, you're already dead. Dick Cheney sounds like you'll be joining Hitler very soon. Klaus Schwab and George Soros, I'm putting both your asses in jail," Trump said.

"And Ron DeSanctimonious, you can kiss my big beautiful 2024 presidential a**. Trump 2024 baby, let's go."

The real Trump also mocked DeSantis in other posts on Truth Social following the Florida governor's error-strewn 2024 announcement.

"Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster," Trump wrote

"Is the DeSantis launch FATAL? Yes!

Reacting to the Twitter Space announcement, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek: "Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that's just the candidate."

President Joe Biden also joined in the mockery on Wednesday night, tweeting: "This link works" while sharing an online donation page to help re-elect him and Vice President Kamala Harris.

When DeSantis was finally able to announce he is running for president on Twitter Space, he said: "American decline is not inevitable — it is a choice. And we should choose a new direction — a path that will lead to American revitalization.

"I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback."

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis' office for comment via email.