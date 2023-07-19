Ex-Trump DOJ Official Defends Jack Smith From Republican Attacks

Richard Donoghue, who served as acting deputy attorney general in former President Donald Trump's administration, defended Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith during a Tuesday interview.

Smith has been the subject of attacks from prominent members of the Republican Party since Trump said he received a letter from Smith informing him of a DOJ investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which also allegedly caused the January 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The former president said in a statement posted on Truth Social that Smith's letter told him he had four days to appear before a grand jury investigating the case. According to Trump, such a message "almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment on Trump's Truth Social post when reached by Newsweek on Tuesday morning.

Former Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue (L), Donald Trump (M) and special counsel Jack Smith (R). Donoghue has defended Smith from GOP attacks over his Trump probe. Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty; Mario Tama/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Republicans such as Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia lashed out at Smith following Trump's announcement, accusing the special counsel's probe of being politically motivated. Both have also spoken of defunding Smith's office.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also criticized Biden's Justice Department over the reported letter and accused Smith's office of trying to "weaponize" the government to go after Trump.

During a Tuesday appearance on NewsNation's Dan Abrams Live, Donoghue pushed back when Abrams asked about McCarthy "basically saying Jack Smith is corrupt."

"I think nothing could be further from the truth," Donoghue said, adding that most people have their minds made up about Trump being either someone targeted because he "stands up to corrupt elites" or a leader "who puts his own interests above the country's."

"Those people will never be convinced either way, but what we have to focus on are the people who have not made up their minds, and that's what the Justice Department will do, and that's what I think Jack Smith is doing," he said.

Donoghue served as the acting deputy attorney general during the final weeks of Trump's administration. He later testified before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump pressured the DOJ to call the results of the 2020 presidential election "corrupt."

Donoghue told Abrams that he doesn't feel Smith's actions regarding Trump are politically motivated, adding that he doesn't think Smith himself is liberal.

"He's not left-wing. He is not an agent of the deep state," Donoghue said of Smith. "His politics would put him right of center, I believe. Look, he secured the first capital sentence in New York in more than 50 years. He is not a bleeding heart liberal."

"So, do you think it's unfair when some on the right, or some on the far right, have been saying he's just a tool of the left wing?" Abrams asked.

"Absolutely. I don't believe that for a minute. I've known Jack for decades. I've seen him work many, many cases over the years up close," Donoghue responded. "I've seen him work incredibly hard at doing that, and what he's always done is follow the facts and apply the law."

Donoghue declined to add further comment when reached by Newsweek on Wednesday.

Trump has already been indicted by Smith on 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home last summer, making Trump the first former president to face federal criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.