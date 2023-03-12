Trump Faces 'Legal Avalanche' as Indictments 'Imminent': Former Prosecutor

A former federal prosecutor on Sunday said that former President Donald Trump is facing a "legal avalanche" and predicted that his indictment is "imminent."

Trump is facing major criminal investigations on multiple fronts, including Department of Justice (DOJ) probes into his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and his alleged mishandling of classified documents, an investigation into alleged election tampering in Georgia, and the long-running Manhattan district attorney investigation into his alleged involvement in a scheme to pay hush money to an adult film actress prior to the 2016 presidential election. A formal charge from any of those investigations would make Trump the first former president in American history to be indicted. Meanwhile, Trump has consistently denied the merit of the investigations surrounding him.

Cynthia Alksne is a former federal prosecutor who previously worked in the DOJ Civil Rights Division and as an assistant U.S. attorney in the United States Attorney's Office, among other roles in her long career. She now makes appearances on MSNBC as a legal analyst, as she did on Sunday to discuss the Trump hush money investigation. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently invited the former president to testify before a grand jury, a move which legal experts, including Alksne, said indicated that his office is preparing to issue an indictment.

"It does seem to me that an indictment there is imminent," Alksne said. "There's a confluence of all these events [that is] overwhelming right now, right? Because we have an indictment coming out of New York, we have an indictment in Fulton County that looks like it's coming, we have the E. Jean Carroll [rape accusation] that will be tried in April, and we have the Dominion [Fox News defamation] suit, which has a lot to do with Trump and lies. It's an amazing legal avalanche on the shoulders of Trump right now."

Critics of the former president have long pushed for criminal indictments against him for his various perceived misdeeds, both as a possible deterrent against him holding elected office in the future and as a way to achieve accountability at the highest levels of power.

However, most of the criminal charges that Trump is potentially facing would not bar him from holding office. Only a potential conviction for treason or aiding an insurrection related to the January 6 probe would carry that consequence. Trump, who is currently running for reelection in 2024, has said that he would continue running for president even if he was indicted.

