Trump's 'Fall Guy' Committed Crimes 'At His Direction': Kirschner

Former President Donald Trump's "fall guy" Allen Weisselberg committed crimes "at his direction," former Federal Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said this week.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Kirschner spoke about the recent five-month prison sentence that Weisselberg received for tax fraud and several other charges committed while he was serving as the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization.

"Another one of Donald Trump's fall guys, this time Allen Weisselberg, goes to prison while Donald Trump plays golf," Kirschner said in the video.

Kirschner went on to speak about other individuals he considers "fall guys" for the former president, including Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney, as well as those arrested following the January 6 Capitol riots. "Everyone around Donald Trump, his fall guys, his foot soldiers, are paying for their crimes that they committed with him, for him, at his direction, in a conspiracy with him, some of them," Kirschner said.

On Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced that Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison "for devising and operating a 13-year scheme to defraud federal, New York State and New York City tax authorities, evading payment of taxes due on $1.76 million in unreported income."

"On August 18, 2022, Weisselberg pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to all 15 counts in the indictment against him, including Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, and Criminal Tax Fraud in the Third and Fourth Degrees," the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office also said that Weisselberg admitted to several crimes during his testimony including a scheme that provided employees of the Trump Corporation with "the improper payment of substantial amounts of bonuses."

"Weisselberg admitted that he and other Trump Corporation employees were compensated in a manner so that substantial portions of their income were intentionally unreported or misreported by the companies to the taxing authorities in order to pay less in taxes," the statement said.

In his YouTube video, Kirschner also spoke about how Trump was allegedly involved in the crimes, despite not being charged with any wrongdoing. In December, Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass spoke to the jury during Weisselberg's trial and said that Trump "knew exactly what was going on."

"Mr. Trump is explicitly sanctioning tax fraud," Steinglass added.

While Weisselberg was not charged with any federal tax crimes, Kirschner said in his video that "of course they committed federal crimes."

Newsweek reached out to reps for Trump for comment.