Trump Gets Speedy Endorsement After Congressman Meets With Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump received an endorsement from Representative Lance Gooden just after the Texas Republican held a meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

A press release shared to Gooden's Twitter account on Tuesday said that the congressman had made the decision to endorse Trump "today, after careful consideration and a positive meeting" with the former president's potential 2024 GOP presidential primary rival DeSantis.

The Florida governor, who has not officially announced his candidacy but widely believed to be preparing to challenge Trump, was in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for a "meet-and-greet" event with multiple lawmakers, according to Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.

"I met with Governor DeSantis," Gooden said in a statement. "And while he has done commendable work in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that [former] President Trump is the only leader who can save America from the leftist onslaught we are currently facing."

"I wholeheartedly endorse [former] President Donald J. Trump for the 2024 presidential election and vow to fight alongside him to reclaim our country from the leftist forces that threaten to destroy it," he added.

Texas Republican Representative Lance Gooden, left, arrives for a House Financial Services hearing on October 23, 2019. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, right, is pictured at a press conference held at Bayview Elementary School on October 7, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bill Clark/Getty

Newsweek has reached out via email to the office of DeSantis for comment.

Trump, who faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York and multiple criminal investigations that could lead to more charges, has been steadily gaining Republican endorsements.

Meanwhile, Republicans publicly declaring their support for DeSantis have come at a far slower pace, despite the governor seemingly ramping up efforts to promote his unofficial campaign.

Lawmakers from DeSantis' home state have largely been flocking toward Trump, with U.S. Representative John Rutherford on Tuesday becoming the latest member of Congress from Florida to issue an endorsement.

"Today, I am proud to endorse my friend, [former] President Donald J. Trump," Rutherford said in a tweeted statement, which made no mention of DeSantis.

"As strong Republicans, we must restore Law, Order, and Justice to our country," he continued. "And [former] President Trump is the right person to do it."

Rutherford's announcement was preceded on Monday by an endorsement from fellow Florida Congressman Greg Steube, which was made during a Newsmax interview.

Trump shared a video clip of the endorsement to Truth Social, despite Steube seemingly referring to him as Donald J. "Chump" on first reference.

"I'm happy and honored to endorse Donald J. Chump, uh, for president in 2024," Steube said, in an apparent slip of the tongue. "He's the only person that can reverse, on Day One, all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration."

Steube added that it "wasn't a difficult decision" to endorse Trump instead of DeSantis, urging the governor to "finish out his term and support [former] President Trump."

Notably, DeSantis did get his first endorsement from a sitting member of Congress from Florida on Tuesday, with GOP Representative Laurel Lee praising the governor for his "conservative principles" and "proven track record," according to The Hill.

In addition to Rutherford and Steube, the four other GOP members of Florida's congressional delegation who have offered endorsements—including Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills—are backing Trump.