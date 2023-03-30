Trump Hailed as 'Destroyer of America' on Russian State TV

Russian state media called out former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying that he is looked at as "the destroyer of America" amid discussions of the 2024 presidential election.

While speaking with Russian presenter Vladimir Solovyov about Trump, the pundits played a soundbite of the former president's interview with Fox host Sean Hannity. Trump can be heard saying, "Ukraine is being obliterated." The clip of the broadcast was shared on Twitter by Julia Davis, founder of the Russian Media Monitor watchdog group.

Soloyov responds, "And it will be destroyed. Who needs it? Who needs Ukraine where they don't respect Russians?"

Andrey Sidorov, deputy dean of world politics at Moscow State University, then responds, "Trump is coming. Think of him as you will, I always saw him and still see him as a destroyer of America."

Meanwhile in Russia: state TV propagandists predict that Russia will destroy Ukraine, while Trump destroys America. One expert claimed that Slavic history spans 7.5 thousand years and compared to Russia, the 250-year-old America is just a toddler.https://t.co/2BpN51i1VJ — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 29, 2023

Soloyov then pivoted to discussing elections in the U.S., saying the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and if Democrats manage to "pin him down," the 2024 election would end in a victory for President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump is battling multiple legal issues, most notably a possible indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Bragg is investigating Trump for his alleged $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump allegedly arranged for his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to pay Daniels. The former president has denied all allegations, including Daniels' claim that they had an affair.

Former President Donald Trump salutes supporters during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 8, 2022, in Minden, Nevada. Russian state media called out Trump on Wednesday, saying that he is looked at as "the destroyer of America" amid discussions of the future 2024 presidential election. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

During the broadcast clip, the Russian pundits also discussed how former Vice President Mike Pence has been ordered to testify before a grand jury investigating Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Soloyov said Pence does not have big political ambitions "so he may turn Trump in."

"It's a popular thing to do in the United States," Soloyov continued. "If Trump leaves, there may be someone like [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis or someone else, it's basically irrelevant."

Former Trump allies have been called to testify against him, most notably Cohen. Speculation is increasing that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg might have turned on Trump as he is no longer represented by lawyers paid for by the former president's company.

Newsweek has reached out to multiple experts via email for comment.