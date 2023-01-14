Trump 'Highly Likely' to Face Prosecution in Georgia, Attorney Predicts

Donald Trump is "highly likely" to face prosecution following the investigation into whether he violated Georgia law by asking Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to tilt the 2020 presidential election in his favor, attorney Norman Eisen said Saturday.

The probe, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, appears to be further along than any of the investigations faced by the former president. This week, a grand jury concluded its work investigating whether Trump violated election interference laws during the call with Raffensperger, in which he allegedly sought to overturn the state's election outcome.

Throughout the investigation, the grand jury heard from several top Trump allies including Rudy Giuliani and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, compelling their testimony in a case experts say could be the most troubling for the former president.

Now, Willis is tasked with reviewing the report and will determine whether to impanel a traditional grand jury, which would have the authority to issue an indictment against Trump.

In an interview with The Guardian that was published Saturday, Eisen predicted Willis' investigation could end with Trump being charged.

"The evidence is powerful and the law is very favorable to the prosecutors in Georgia," Eisen told the British newspaper. "I believe the [special grand jury] report very likely calls for the prosecution of Trump and his co-conspirators."

He acknowledged that a former president being charged with crimes would be "momentous," but added that the circumstances—in which Trump has refused to concede the 2020 election, allegedly motivating a mob of his supporters to riot at the U.S. Capitol building in a failed attempt to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory—is unlike anything the country has seen in recent history.

"But, of course, so was Trump's decision to lead an attempted coup. That was momentous in a very negative way. This is momentous as a defense of the rule of law and American democracy," Eisen said.

Other legal experts have suggested Trump should be worried about Willis' investigation.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Friday that he believes Willis has "what it takes" to prosecute Trump.

"Of course, all eyes continue to be on Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis really does seem to have what it takes," Kirschner said. "And I mean that both on the evidentiary front, she seems to have what it takes to bring charges, and on the determination front, because she has been sawing the justice wood in front of her and it sure feels like she is preparing to indict Trump and company."

Former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu previously told Newsweek the investigation could be particularly troubling because it involves "fairly discrete set of circumstances where the evidence, as we all heard, is very blatant."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office and Eisen for further comment.