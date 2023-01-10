Trump Mourns Death of Diamond and Silk's Lynette Hardaway

Lynette Hardaway, better known as "Diamond" of the prominent conservative group Diamond and Silk, has died, according to a statement on the duo's Twitter account.

"The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!" read the tweet Monday night. "Please respect the privacy of Diamond's family!"

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle "Silk" Richardson, first gained traction as Diamond and Silk among conservative circles during the 2016 election cycle after posting a series of social media offerings in support of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. The duo, who claimed they were former President Trump's "most loyal supporters," also appeared at several White House events during Trump's presidency and occasionally spoke at his campaign rallies.

According to the team's Facebook page, Diamond and Silk most recently hosted a daily talk show on FrankSpeech, a social media platform established by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Trump posted a tribute to Diamond on his Truth Social account Monday night, announcing that the conservative activist had died in her North Carolina home.

"Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing," read the post. "There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time!"

"Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out," he continued. "Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!"

Other conservative leaders also took to social media to mourn Diamond's passing, including North Carolina State Representative Richard Hudson, who wrote on Twitter, "Join us in praying for her family."

Frank Pavone, national director of the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, tweeted a photo of the sisters, writing, "May she Rest In Peace.

"And may all of us follow her example of being outspoken advocates of freedom, unafraid to stand for the greatness of America and unafraid to criticize those who want to destroy it," Pavone continued.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz also reposted a screenshot of Trump's tribute, writing on Twitter, "Very sad news."

Since gaining notoriety, Diamond and Silk supported several conspiracy theories, including one early in President Joe Biden's term, in April 2021, when the pair suggested someone other than Biden was actually in charge of the executive branch.

Diamond and Silk were also temporarily suspended from their Twitter account in 2020 after spreading false information about COVID-19, and their claims went against guidance outlined by the Trump administration. Their coronavirus conspiracy claims eventually led them to be ousted from making their regular appearances on Fox News' online streaming service, Fox Nation.

