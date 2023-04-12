Trump Says Nukes Are World's Biggest Threat: 'All It Takes Is One Madman'

Former President Donald Trump said the possible use of nuclear weapons is a greater danger to humanity than climate change.

Speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson in his first interview since pleading not guilty to 34 falsifying business records charges in New York, Trump described how nuclear weapons are "the single greatest threat" the world faces.

The former president said that China is five years away from having similar nuclear capabilities to the U.S, while Russia currently has weapons that could do "500 times" more damage than the bombs dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

Trump has frequently attacked President Joe Biden's foreign policy and his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, warning the fighting could escalate into "World War III" and the use of nuclear weapons.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee's Annual Meeting on January 28, 2023 in Salem, New Hampshire. He said the possible use of nuclear weapons is a greater danger to humanity than climate change. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

"When I listened to people talking about global warming that the ocean will rise in the next 300 years by one eighth of an inch and they talk about this as our problem, our big problem is nuclear warming which nobody even talks about it," Trump said.

"The biggest problem we have in the whole world, it's not global warming, it's nuclear warming. And all it takes is one madman, and you're gonna have a problem the likes of which the world has never seen.

"And it's only a matter of seconds, you're not gonna wait two to 300 years for it to happen," Trump said.

Trump also referred to nuclear as "the N-word," while discussing the threats posed by other countries, including Russia.

"You have two N-words, you don't mention either one of them. The nuclear word you don't mention, because the power is so disruptive," Trump added.

Trump also discussed the moment he arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4 to be arrested in connection to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to keep an alleged affair secret ahead of the 2016 Election.

Trump, who denies all of the allegations of falsifying business records and having an affair with Daniels in 2006, became the first U.S. president to be charged with a crime when he surrendered for his arraignment.

Speaking to Carlson, Trump claimed that employees at the Manhattan court were "crying" while he went through the booking process.

"When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I'll tell you, people were crying—people that work there, professionally work there," Trump said.

"[The workers] have no problems putting in murderers," he added. "They see everybody, it's a tough, tough place. And they were crying, they were actually crying. They said, 'I'm sorry.'"