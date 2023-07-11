Trump's Plan to Solve White House 'Cocaine Dilemma' in 5 Minutes

Donald Trump says he has a solution to the days-long wait for answers on who exactly was doing cocaine at the Biden White House that he said would be mutually beneficial to himself and the government: investigate Trump less aggressively.

That's what the former president laid out in a Truth Social post Tuesday lambasting the investigation, which commenced on the Fourth of July after a small amount of the white, powdery substance was discovered in a cubby near the White House's West Executive entrance, according to media reports.

The Secret Service is expected to deliver a briefing to Congress on Thursday regarding the incident. However, many—including members of Congress—have expressed incredulities at the duration of the investigation, which was initially anticipated to take as long as several weeks.

However, after the investigation's ballpark conclusion date of Monday came and went without any news of its status, Trump came out swinging, calling on Truth Social for the Department of Justice to reassign the man tasked with prosecuting the former president—Special Prosecutor Jack Smith—to investigating the White House instead.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says Jack Smith should investigate who left cocaine at the White House. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland as the Department of Justice's special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump's actions during the January 6 United States Capitol attack. His work also oversees the DOJ's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"I have an idea. Get Deranged Jack Smith to take just a 'tiny' portion of the millions of dollars he is spending illegally 'targeting' me, and let him go to the White House with his army of thugs to solve the Cocaine dilemma," Trump seethed on the social media platform.

"I'd bet they already know the answer, but just in case, it could be done in 5 minutes," he added. "Is it Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter? Release the findings, release the tapes. We can't have a crackhead in charge of our Nuclear Arsenal!!!"

Speculation has been mounting in recent days, particularly among right-wing media, over the source of the powder.

Some—including Trump—have baselessly lodged allegations it was Biden's son Hunter, who has a lengthy history of drug abuse, who had been in possession of the drugs, or even Biden himself, with individuals like Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for the president to be drug tested.

"In the real world, employees have to take drug tests," Greene tweeted on Monday.

Trump himself has personally accused both Smith and President Biden of using the drugs in other, unrelated rants on Truth Social, calling Smith "deranged" and "crazy" in a post to his account last Wednesday after the drugs were found.

"He looks like a crackhead to me!" he said of Smith.

Meanwhile, members of Congress plan to try and find their own answers just how a Class I scheduled substance found its way into the White House—though it's still an open question how they plan to succeed where the Secret Service has, so far, failed, or whether Congressional Republicans can demonstrate proof of assorted, baseless insinuations there was some sort of cover-up perpetrated by the Secret Service on behalf of the Biden family.

"That would have to be based upon what the Secret Service tells us, or whether they are unable to deliver the information to us," House Oversight Committee member Pete Sessions of Texas told News Nation in a Monday interview.

Updates about the drugs found in the White House are expected Thursday during a briefing between Secret Service representatives and the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the Secret Service.

Newsweek reached out to the Secret Service and Trump's campaign for comment.