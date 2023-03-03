Trump Pledges to Build 10 New 'Freedom' Cities and Flying Cars

Former President Donald Trump pledged to create 10 new "freedom" cities and encouraged the production of flying vehicles in a Truth Social post on Friday.

"It is time to start talking about GREATNESS for our Country again!" Trump said. In a video posted by Trump, he talks about plans for the U.S. if he is elected president again in 2024.

"Today, our country has lost its boldness. Under my leadership, we will get it back in a very big way. If you look at just three years ago, what we were doing was unthinkable...our objective will be a quantum leap in the American standard of living," Trump said. "Almost one-third of the landmass of the United States is owned by the federal government. With just a very, very small portion of that land...we should hold a contest to charter up to 10 new cities and award them to the best proposals for development.

"In other words, we'll actually build new cities in our country again. These freedom cities will reopen the frontier, reignite American imagination and give hundreds of thousands of young people and other people, all hard-working families, a new shot at home ownership, and, in fact, the American dream."

Trump's remarks came as he has repeatedly announced new plans to implement if elected to the presidency again in 2024. Currently, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is Trump's main Republican challenger for the 2024 presidency. President Joe Biden said in November that his "intention" is to run again in 2024, but in an interview with Telemundo last month, he was further asked about plans to run.

"I'm just not ready to make it," Biden said regarding the 2024 decision.

In his Truth Social video, Trump also spoke about advancements in the world of transportation, saying that "dozens of major companies in the United States and China are racing to develop vertical takeoff and landing vehicles for families and individuals."

"Just as the United States led the automotive revolution in the last century, I want to ensure that America, not China, leads this revolution in air mobility," Trump said. "These breakthroughs can transform commerce, bring a giant infusion of wealth into rural America and connect families in our country in new ways."

In several other videos posted over the past few months, Trump has outlined other plans if he wins the 2024 presidency.

In February, Trump revealed an "America First Trade Platform" plan, that focused on "universal tariffs," "total independence from China" and "patriotic protectionism."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's reps for comment.