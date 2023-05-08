Donald Trump Ends Rough Week on a High Note

A new poll released on Friday delivered former President Donald Trump some good news after he saw a week dominated by legal troubles.

Despite facing a number of lawsuits and investigations, Trump is polling 7 points ahead of President Joe Biden, a Washington Post-ABC poll conducted between April 26 and May 3 shows.

The survey found that 49 percent of Americans were prepared to vote for Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against the incumbent president, while 42 percent said they would definitely or probably vote for Biden or are leaning towards supporting him in the next presidential election. It also showed Trump with stronger odds than his GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who led Biden by the same margin but with 48 to 41 percent.

The latest polling figures are good news for Trump, who spent last week in the hot seat as the trial in the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit wrapped up, the sedition case of the Proud Boys concluded and reports that eight fake electors took immunity deals in Georgia emerged.

Then-President Donald Trump leaves after speaking during a Make America Great Again rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on November 2, 2020. Recent polling shows Trump 7 points ahead of President Joe Biden. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

On Monday, the final arguments in the battery and defamation lawsuit brought on by Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s, will be made before a jury decides whether or not Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, will be found liable.

Trump had until 5 p.m. ET Sunday to decide whether he'd testify in his own defense. The judge had extended that deadline after Trump said he would "probably" go back to New York to "confront" the matter, but the deadline came and went without any motions from Trump's attorneys.

As his fate in the New York case remains up in the air, other developments related to Trump's role in overturning the results of the 2020 election suggested that federal and state prosecutors are building their cases against him.

Friday's verdict in the Proud Boys trial, which found four members of the far-right group to be guilty of seditious conspiracy, hinted that similar charges against Trump were "imperative."

Later on Friday, a court filing from a lawyer representing eight GOP activists who falsely claimed to be legitimate presidential electors for Trump revealed that her clients had accepted immunity deals from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office.

Friday's poll also showed Trump on top of Biden when respondents were asked if the men had the "mental sharpness" and were in "good enough physical health" to serve effectively as president.

While only 32 percent said Biden had the mental sharpness and 33 percent said he was in good enough health to serve a second term, the majority of Americans said the same about Trump, with 54 percent saying the former president was mentally sharp and 64 percent saying he was in good physical health.

Trump renewed his attacks on Biden's mental fitness ahead of King Charles' coronation last weekend. On Wednesday, Trump told GB News that it would be "physically" hard for Biden, who is the oldest president in United States history, to cross the Atlantic to attend the coronation.

However, when it came to which candidate Americans find to be honest and trustworthy, more respondents found Biden to fit that description, with 41 percent agreeing that the president had those qualities. About 33 percent said the same of Trump.