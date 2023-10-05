U.S.

Trump Reveals Terms for Accepting Speaker of the House Role

By
U.S. Donald Trump Speaker of the House House Republicans GOP

Former President Donald Trump has laid out the conditions under which he would be willing to assume the House speaker position.

The speakership was vacated after eight Republicans and all House Democrats in attendance supported a motion to vacate on Tuesday, stripping Congressman Kevin McCarthy of House leadership. The chamber is scheduled to meet again Wednesday to begin voting on the next speaker, but with a fractured GOP majority, it remains unlikely that a decision will be made soon.

Speaking with Fox News Digitial, Trump said that he would be willing to take on a short-term position as speaker if Republicans can't agree on anyone else in the caucus.

Trump Reveals Terms for Accepting Speaker Role
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday is pictured in New York City. Trump told Fox News Digital that he would be willing to assume the House speaker position for a short period if Republicans cannot reach accord in backing another candidate. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

"I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress," Trump told the outlet. "If they don't get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer term, because I am running for president."

"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion—I'm not doing it because I want to—I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump added.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's press team via email for more information on Thursday evening.

Trump's statement comes at the same time sources close to the former president told the Associated Press that Trump is "in talks" to visit the U.S. Capitol next week as Republicans discuss McCarthy's potential replacement. Newsweek was unable to independently verify this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC