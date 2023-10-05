Trump Reveals Terms for Accepting Speaker of the House Role

Former President Donald Trump has laid out the conditions under which he would be willing to assume the House speaker position.

The speakership was vacated after eight Republicans and all House Democrats in attendance supported a motion to vacate on Tuesday, stripping Congressman Kevin McCarthy of House leadership. The chamber is scheduled to meet again Wednesday to begin voting on the next speaker, but with a fractured GOP majority, it remains unlikely that a decision will be made soon.

Speaking with Fox News Digitial, Trump said that he would be willing to take on a short-term position as speaker if Republicans can't agree on anyone else in the caucus.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday is pictured in New York City. Trump told Fox News Digital that he would be willing to assume the House speaker position for a short period if Republicans cannot reach accord in backing another candidate. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

"I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress," Trump told the outlet. "If they don't get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer term, because I am running for president."

"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion—I'm not doing it because I want to—I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump added.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's press team via email for more information on Thursday evening.

Trump's statement comes at the same time sources close to the former president told the Associated Press that Trump is "in talks" to visit the U.S. Capitol next week as Republicans discuss McCarthy's potential replacement. Newsweek was unable to independently verify this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.