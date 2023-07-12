Trump Shows 'Unmitigated Gall' in Asking for Trial Postponement: Kirschner

Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner urged the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial to reject the "absurd claims" by Trump's attorneys to have the proceedings postponed indefinitely, or at least until after the 2024 presidential election.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, also lashed out at Trump's legal team over the plea to delay the trial during the latest episode of his Justice Matters podcast on Wednesday. He called on the judge to reject "each and every one of these absurd claims and explanations and excuses for why he can't go to trial in a timely manner."

In court filings on Monday with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Trump's lawyers requested that the judge "postpone any consideration" of a new trial date for his classified documents case, according to the 12-page document. Trump's legal team argued that the trial at the very least be pushed back until after the 2024 election, citing an "inflamed community atmosphere." The lawyers expressed concerns over selecting an impartial jury amid a presidential election. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to the 37 federal charges against him in the classified documents case, is the frontrunner in the crowded field for the GOP presidential nomination.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner slammed the 2024 GOP presidential primary candidate over asking for a trial postponement. Mario Tama/Getty

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to her position by Trump during his presidency, had originally set the trial to begin next month, but federal prosecutors said that Trump's lawyers would need more time to obtain security clearance to review the classified documents. Prosecutors asked for the trial to begin in December. However, Trump's legal team is pushing for no trial date to be set at all.

"President Trump is running for President of the United States and is currently the likely Republican Party nominee. This undertaking requires a tremendous amount of time and energy, and that effort will continue until the election on November 5, 2024," Trump's lawyers stated in the court filing, which was obtained by The New York Times and shared online.

Kirschner, who shared the podcast on his Twitter account Tuesday night, mocked the defense team's reasoning for requesting a delay.

"In other words, 'Judge Cannon, look, I'm too damn busy running for president,'" Kirschner said. "'I don't have time for your little federal prosecution of me. So you will set no trial date. Not December. Not ever. Maybe after the election in 2024.'"

"But the unmitigated gall of this guy, this criminal, to say 'I'm just going to be too damn busy. I'm going to be consumed running for president,'" the legal analyst continued.

In response to Newsweek's request for comment on Kirschner's remarks, a spokesperson for the former president, Steven Cheung, blasted the legal analyst and frequent Trump critic.

"Newsweek seems very obsessed with Glenn Kirschner," Cheung said in an email to Newsweek Tuesday night. "Glenn is a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis. I would expect nothing more from a clout-chasing MSNBC contributor who has been shunned by the legal community at large."

Kirschner also took aim at Trump over his Truth Social platform, calling the social network "third-rate" and saying he uses it to "inflame" followers.

"He actually has the nerve to cite a case that involved an issue where a court was apparently unable to seat an impartial jury because of pretrial publicity or an inflamed community atmosphere," Kirschner says, referencing one of the reasons for the postponement request in the court filing.

"Donald Trump complaining of an inflamed community atmosphere, a fair and impartial jury can't be impaneled, because you know, the community is inflamed. Yeah, sport, who is it that spends all day, every day, on his third-rate social media platform, inflaming the community? That would be you, Donald."