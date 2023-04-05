U.S.

Video of Trump Supporter Crashing Bike in New York Viewed Over 1M Times

A video of a Donald Trump supporter, who appeared to be dressed as the "QAnon shaman," falling off his bike in New York on Tuesday has gone viral, receiving more than 1.5 million views on Twitter.

The four-second clip shows the man riding an unusually tall bicycle, decked out with red, white and blue garnishing, before he hits a skateboard and falls over. It is not known whether he sustained any injuries.

On Tuesday, Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony charges at the Manhattan Criminal Court, making him the first former president to face criminal proceedings in U.S. history.

In a longer 11-second clip, the man, draped in a Trump flag, can be seen being heckled by an opponent as he cycles across the road.

The man has a painted face and is wearing a fur hat complete with horns, in apparent reference to Jacob Chansley, better known as the "QAnon shaman," who took part in the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021. He then hits a skateboard which appeared to have been thrown in front of him deliberately, then crashes to the floor, before quickly getting up and running.

The video was tweeted out by a skateboarding enthusiast, who commented: "Perfect execution."

Several hundred Trump supporters gathered outside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, including House Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos.

They faced off against an anti-Trump protest, with NBC reporter Ben Collins describing the ex-president's supporters as "deeply outnumbered" by their opponents.

Greene attempted to give a speech, but this was largely drowned out by jeering and whistling.

The House Republican later suggested counter-protesters should be arrested, tweeting: "I'm here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone's ears including NYPD. But [New York] Mayor Adams warns me by name!

"If counter protestors are violating freedom of speech and committing assault, they should be arrested."

Chansley, dubbed the "Qanon Shaman" by the media, is currently at a halfway house in Phoenix, Arizona, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, after joining the mob who invaded Congress on January 6 in a bid to prevent Joe Biden's election victory from being certified. Chansley had served nearly 27 months when he was released.

His case attracted the attention of Elon Musk, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released footage from January 6 to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson said the video showed "Capitol Police never stopped Jacob Chansley," after which Musk tweeted: "Free Jacob Chansley," on March 10.

Trump supporters in Manhattan
Supporters of former President Donald Trump outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court during his arraignment on April 04, 2023 in New York City. A video of one Trump supporter falling off his bike, after a skateboard was thrown into his path, has been viewed more than one million times on Twitter. Spencer Platt/GETTY
