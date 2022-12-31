Trump Takes Aim at Biden, Pelosi on Truth Social After Tax Returns Release

Former President Donald Trump has taken aim at President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and a prominent newspaper following the release of his tax records.

The House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee released six years of the former president's tax returns on Friday just days before Republicans are due to take control of the House.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump made a series of posts attacking his political opponents but also took time to mourn the passing of veteran anchor Barbara Walters.

The former president shared articles on Friday that focused on Biden and Pelosi, who will leave her position as speaker of the House when the new Congress meets on January 3.

Trump shared a Breitbart article entitled "7 Biggest Biden Family Business Revelations of 2022" to his 4.77 million followers, followed by an article from The American Spectator calling for the release of Pelosi's tax returns.

Later, Trump shared an article from The Washington Post about the decline of local newspapers and wrote: "Many of these newspapers are going out of business because they only know how to report Fake News. Hopefully the Amazon Washington Post and the Failing New York Times will soon be among the group! Nobody will continue to sustain such losses, especially for a product undeserving of our once great Nation."

Trump shared four posts from Fox News host Sean Hannity, one of which featured former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee criticizing Biden's vacation to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"It's the arrogance of having a Fake & Corrupt media, coupled with a President who is mentally blind!" Trump wrote.

Early on Saturday morning, Trump mourned the passing of Barbara Walters, calling her "the greatest of them all, by far" before taking aim at The New York Times again, writing: "The Failing New York Times is Fake and Corrupt News. Their motto should be, ALL THE FAKE NEWS THAT'S UNFIT TO PRINT. They are the Enemy of the People!"

He then warned that if tax cuts passed during his time in office were not extended "OUR ECONOMY WILL COME CRASHING DOWN—THE BIG ONE!!!" He appears to have been referring to a potential recession.

In a statement issued to Newsweek on Friday, Trump warned that House Democrats "should have never" publicized his tax records and the Supreme Court should not have approved granting Democrats the documents.

"It's going to lead to horrible things for so many people," Trump said. "The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!"

The tax returns showed that Biden had paid $4.1 million more in federal taxes over the six-year period than Trump had, while the records showed Trump held several foreign bank accounts during his time in the White House.

Newsweek has asked the White House and Nancy Pelosi's office for comment.