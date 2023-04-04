Trump Taunted for Mug Shot Mock-Up That Tells a Tall Tale About His Height

Former President Donald Trump is being ridiculed online after attempting to capitalize on his arrest by selling T-shirts featuring a fake mug shot of himself appearing significantly taller than his actual height.

The Trump campaign offered the mug shot mock-up shirts for "a contribution of $47 or more" in a fundraising email on Tuesday, just before the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records during his arraignment in New York City Criminal Court. No actual mug shot of Trump was taken on Tuesday.

The fake booking image shows the former president standing in front of a height ruler, measuring just over 6 feet, 5 inches tall. Trump's height was reported as 6 feet, 3 inches during a 2020 physical by former White House physician Sean Conley, while his 2012 New York state driver's license listed him at 6 feet, 2 inches.

"What better way to PROVE that our campaign will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left's tyranny than countless grassroots patriots proudly wearing their very own 'NOT GUILTY' T-Shirts," states the email offering the shirts.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City to face 34 felony counts. The ex-president is being mocked online for his campaign's effort to raise money by selling T-shirts featuring a fake mug shot of Trump appearing much taller than his actual height. Curtis Means/Pool/AFP/Getty

Trump critics mercilessly mocked the fake mug shot, and the former president's inflated height in particular, a short time later on social media.

"Trump has lied about his height for a long time, claiming to be exactly one inch taller than Obama," tweeted @ResistHere. "But now he's adding another two artificial inches to his campaign's fake mugshot. lol."

"Shocked, shocked that Trump's fake mugshot includes a fake height," former Obama administration official Eric Columbus tweeted.

"It's the details, people: When making your fake Trump mugshot merch, please make sure the height displayed behind him is correct," tweeted Mule Design co-founder and design director Mike Monteiro. "He is 5' 2"."

"Trump putting his height at 6'5"," @ShawnHils tweeted while sharing an image of Republican Congressman George Santos, a notorious fabulist.

"The Trump campaign is selling a FAKE mugshot picture that makes him several inches taller than he actually is," tweeted broadcast journalist Elex Michaelson. "That's right--a presidential campaign thinks having a mugshot would be such a political plus, they created a fake one."

Claude Taylor, founder of the progressive Mad Dog PAC, mocked the former president while offering rival Trump mug shot merchandise from his organization.

"Trump has Mug Shot tee shirts for $47 with height of 6 foot, five," Taylor tweeted. "We have a high quality 16oz mug with correct height at $25. We are ready for the merch competition ... It's on."

The Mad Dog PAC mug features a mock-up image of the former president appearing to measure just under 6 feet tall.

Prior to the arraignment, some Trump critics expressed hope that the former president's "real" height might be revealed during booking.

"Is it possible that, thanks to the arrest, we might finally get Trump's real height and weight, and do away with this notion of 6'3", 239 pounds?" tweeted progressive podcast host David Pakman.

"With the mug shot, will we finally get Trump's real height?" @LeeKayfabe tweeted.

After an official mug shot failed to materialize, a number of Trump supporters suggested that the lack of one was proof that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had a "weak" case or was afraid of turning the former president into a "God."

"Democrats---didn't get what they wanted," @MarcusB46119568 tweeted. "NO mugshot of Trump was taken; Trump was not handcuffed; Legal experts say that this case against Trump is so weak that it probably won't even go to trial LOL."

"They aren't doing a mugshot of trump because it would turn him into a literal god and they know it," tweeted @picadiliensis.

"So they literally [took] videos and photographed Trump leaving Mara largo [sic], getting into his plane, landing his plane, getting into the car, arriving at the courthouse, the mugshot but now the judge has ordered no cameras in the courtroom!?!" @supermodelkara tweeted. "Why the hell not? Bc you don't have a case."

Newsweek has reached out via email to the Trump campaign for comment.