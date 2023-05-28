Politics

Trump Was 'Premeditating' Mar-a-Lago Documents 'Crimes': Kirschner

By
Politics Trump Donald Trump U.S. Politics Department of Justice

Recent reports about former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago suggest "premeditation to obstruct justice," according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

A Thursday report from The Washington Post shed new light on Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents, for which he is under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and special counsel Jack Smith. The report found that employees of the former president supposedly moved documents at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida resort and residence, last June—the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor came to serve a subpoena to retrieve them. Trump and associates also supposedly held what the Post dubbed "a dress rehearsal" for moving the documents in the face of mounting pressure to return them.

These behaviors have reportedly come under intense scrutiny from DOJ investigators, who see them as "suspicious" and potential indicators of intent to obstruct an investigation. Legal experts weighing in on the report have suggested that the former president could now be facing multiple charges of obstruction.

In a video posted to his official YouTube channel on Saturday night, Kirschner, a veteran federal prosecutor who now provides legal analysis on the many cases facing the former president, said that the Post's report showed premeditation and the intent to commit crimes on the part of Trump and his allies.

"What Donald Trump and his criminal associates did at Mar-a-Lago is no different from what those bank robbers in those movies we've all seen did," Kirschner said. "A trial run, a dress rehearsal, because they wanted to succeed in the crime they were intending, they were planning, they were premeditating. And that it is why the government, through the prosecutor, is asking you to vote guilty, simply to hold Donald Trump accountable for the crime he committed. For the crime the evidence proves he has committed."

Despite mounting evidence, Trump has maintained his innocence in the documents case, as he has in all of the legal battles he is facing. He has further claimed that he had the right to possess the documents at Mar-a-Lago because he had declassified them before leaving the White House.

trump document case premeditation
Former President Donald Trump is seen during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago. Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said on Saturday that recent reports show that Trump acted with the intent to commit a crime in the Mar-a-Lago document case. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement provided to Newsweek on Sunday, a spokesman for Trump dismissed the legitimacy of the Post report and the overall document case investigation.

"This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump that is concocted to meddle in an election and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House," the statement read. "Just like all the other fake hoaxes thrown at President Trump, this corrupt effort will also fail. The weaponized Department of Justice and the Special Counsel have shown no regard for common decency or key rules that govern the legal system. They have harassed anyone and everyone who works, has worked, or supports President Trump."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC