Trump Wastes No Time Turning Indictment Into a Fundraiser

Minutes after former President Donald Trump announced that he was being indicted on federal charges, his 2024 campaign launched a new effort asking for donations to combat the "election interference."

Trump announced his indictment in a series of Truth Social posts on Thursday night. The former president expressed shock while proclaiming his innocence, writing that the development was evidence that the U.S. is "in serious and rapid Decline."

Trump also accused President Joe Biden and his administration of being "corrupt" when announcing that he would face federal criminal charges, reportedly related to alleged obstruction of justice and Trump's post-presidency handling of classified documents.

A fundraising email from the Trump campaign, composed and delivered less than an hour after the indictment announcement, invites supporters to prove their loyalty to the ex-president and their dedication to fighting Biden and "the radical left" with a financial contribution.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on May 25, 2023. Trump announced on Thursday that he is facing a federal indictment, with his campaign fundraising off his latest legal troubles almost immediately. Rob Carr

"We are watching our Republic DIE before our very eyes," the email states. "The Biden-appointed Special Counsel has INDICTED me in yet another witch hunt regarding documents that I had the RIGHT to declassify as President of the United States."

"This witch hunt began when the FBI RAIDED my home and then staged it to look like a made-for-TV crime scene with police sirens and flashing red and blue lights," it continues.

The fundraiser goes on to claim that the indictment was launched by the so-called "deep state," while arguing that the Trump campaign grew stronger after the former president was arrested and charged with 34 state felony charges of falsifying business records in New York earlier this year.

It concludes by lamenting that the former president has been attacked "viciously," while challenging Trump supporters to prove their loyalty with donations that have "1,500% impact."

"With YOUR support, we will once again surge even higher and prove that our America First movement truly is UNSTOPPABLE," it says. "Please make a contribution to peacefully stand with me today and prove that YOU will NEVER surrender our country to the radical Left – for 1,500% impact."

Following the New York indictment in March, the Trump campaign launched a similar effort, unleashing a barrage of indictment-themed fundraising emails.

The "persecution" messaging of the campaign appeared to be a success, with Trump supporters donating over $4 million in less than 24 hours and more than $15 million in about two weeks.

Thursday's email echoed the earlier campaign by also claiming that the "attack" on Trump involved George Soros, a Jewish billionaire and Democratic mega-donor who frequently features in right-wing conspiracy theories.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

The Department of Justice and the White House both declined comment on Trump's indictment when contacted by Newsweek. The former president says that he is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.