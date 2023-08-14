Trump Will Ultimately 'Not Control' His Legal Fate: Ex-U.S. Attorney

Former President Donald Trump will, "one way or the other," end up in a venue where he will not be in control of his legal fate, legal expert Chuck Rosenberg argued, despite any tactics he might use to disrupt the proceedings.

Trump is currently facing down three criminal indictments, one at the state level and two federal. The most recent federal indictment, handed down by a grand jury after an investigation by the Department of Justice and special counsel Jack Smith, concerns the former president's attempts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The former president has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights, and obstruction of an official proceeding. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in an arraignment hearing on August 3 and has dismissed all cases against him as politically motivated.

D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan was assigned to oversee the case, with the special counsel's team pushing for the trial to begin in early January. Since Chutkan was assigned to the case, Trump has taken to his Truth Social account to share false claims about the judge, including that she allegedly admitted to running election interference against his 2024 presidential campaign.

Former President Donald Trump at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023.

Legal experts have argued that posts like these could backfire on Trump, either resulting in a speedier trial or contempt of court charges. Chutkan herself warned that "inflammatory statements" could lead to "greater...urgency" in holding the trial.

Appearing on MSNBC's Morning Joe Monday morning, Rosenberg, a former U.S. Attorney for Virginia and legal analyst for the network argued that despite whatever tactics Trump might employ to target the judge, witnesses, or potential jurors, the former president will ultimately end up in a trial with no control over the proceedings.

"Let me tell you what lies ahead for Mr. Trump, and the road we're on a bumpy and messy, but it leads to a federal courthouse and a trial and a jury where Mr. Trump does not control the rules or the venue, that's where it leads," Rosenberg said. "Even though it's going to be ugly, it's going to be messy, it's going to end up in a federal courtroom, in trial, pursuant to the rules of law and evidence that he doesn't control. That is where this goes."

If this behavior continues from Trump, Rosenberg said that "federal prosecutors have a solution," suggesting that new charges could be added to the indictment, similar to what happened with his indictment for mishandling documents.

"[Judge Chutkan] could order a gag rule, hold him in contempt, and if it gets really bad, federal prosecutors have a solution," Rosenberg said. "Remember they superseded charges in the Southern District of Florida, if he is going after witnesses, harassing them, they can charge him with that and supersede the indictment in Washington, D.C. One way or the other, this leads to a federal courtroom and a venue he does not control."