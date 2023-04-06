Donald Trump Receives Polling Boost From Millennials

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is more popular among millennials than any other core age demographic, according to polling data.

Trump's YouGov Rating currently shows that the Republican's popularity among millennials—generally those born between 1981 and 1996—is at 47 percent.

This figure is higher than Generation X (anyone born between 1965 and 1980), where Trump is considered popular among 37 percent, and Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964), where he is also at 37 percent.

YouGov Ratings are based on polling from 1,522 nationally representative interviews of the U.S. population, collected during the first quarter of 2023.

Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club on April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan courtroom today to 34 counts related to money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, the first criminal charges faced by any former U.S. president. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If Trump has any hope of winning the 2024 Election, he would need the support of the millennial generation.

In comparison, President Joe Biden, who is widely expected to run for a second term in the White House, has a 51 percent popularity score with millennials. Biden's popularity is lower for Gen X (43 percent) and Baby Boomers (40 percent).

Looming over Trump's 2024 campaign, however, are the felony offenses he has just been indicted over.

On Tuesday, Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a crime in connection to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's hush money investigation.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The allegations focus on a $130,000 sum that Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair she claimed she had with Trump a secret ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records while reimbursing Cohen for the money, which was listed in Trump Organization records as legal fees. Prosecutors allege the money paid to Cohen was a violation of federal election laws.

According to a separate YouGov poll conducted hours after Trump's historic arraignment, more than half of U.S. adults (56 percent) either strongly or somewhat approve of the former president's arrest, compared to 31 percent who strongly or somewhat disapprove.

Nearly half (45 percent) of respondents believe it is either not very likely, and not likely at all that Trump will be convicted in the case.

Other polls suggest that Trump's legal issues aren't hindering his 2024 chances, with the GOP presidential primaries less than a year away.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday, 48 percent of Republican voters said they want Trump to be their party's presidential nominee in 2024, up four points from the 44 percent he received in a March 14-20 poll.

In comparison, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who hasn't yet confirmed he's running in 2024, has seen his support tumble.

The two most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed DeSantis had fallen in the polls from 30 percent in March to 19 percent in April, meaning Trump's lead over the Florida governor increased from 14 points to 29 after his historic grand-jury indictment was announced.