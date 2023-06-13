Trump's Federal Indictment May Put Pause on His Other Legal Troubles

Donald Trump appeared Tuesday before a federal magistrate judge to face criminal charges, but he may not have to worry about the other legal cases against him—at least for the time being.

That's according to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who said the former president's cases in her state and Georgia will likely have to be adjourned until the Justice Department's federal case is decided.

James has an investigation into alleged financial fraud in Trump's family and businesses. Meanwhile, Manhattan District Attorney Bragg indicted Trump in late March on charges of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels that was made shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the state's results in the 2020 presidential election. She has said she plans to announce this summer whether she'll bring charges against him.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in relation to all these cases. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges related to his retention of and failure to return classified documents he took from the White House. He is the first former U.S. president to be federally indicted.

Officers stand guard outside a federal courthouse in Miami where Donald Trump was arraigned on federal charges Tuesday afternoon. New York State Attorney General Letitia James said other cases against Trump may be paused pending the outcome of the Justice Department's classified documents case against him. Stephanie Keith/Getty

Speaking with MSNBC's Alex Wagner for a live recording of the Pod Save America podcast at the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday, James said she believes the Justice Department's classified documents case will have to play out before her case—as well as others—against Trump can proceed.

"In all likelihood, I believe that my case, as well as DA Bragg and the Georgia case, will unfortunately have to be adjourned pending the outcome of the federal case," James said. "It all depends upon the scheduling of this particular case. I know there's gonna be a flood—a flurry of motions—motion to dismiss, discovery issues, all of that. So it really all depends."

James also said on the podcast that she's received death threats because of her investigation into Trump's business dealings.

"I have more law enforcement around me these days. Individuals have threatened my life, but I will not be paralyzed by fear by no means," she said.

"It's rather unfortunate, and I'm very much concerned that individuals, lone wolfs, will obviously resort to violence," she added.

Trump has disparaged James in posts on his Truth Social platform and has accused her of conducting a political "witch hunt" against him.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump via email for comment.