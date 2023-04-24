Fani Willis Letter Spells Bad News for Trump in Georgia: Kirschner

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' letter to local law enforcement regarding her investigation into Donald Trump means "indictments are coming" for the former president, legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said.

According to letters obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis is nearing the end of her investigation into Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, writing to local law enforcement agencies that "heightened security and preparedness" will be needed in the coming months as her office plans to announce its results of the probe.

"I will be announcing charging decisions resulting from this investigation during Fulton County Superior Court's fourth term of court, which will begin on July 11, 2023, and conclude on September 1, 2023," Willis wrote in the letters, which were published in a report by the Journal-Constitution on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump arrives for his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4, 2023, in New York City. A call for "heightened enforcement" from the Georgia district attorney investigating Trump means that "indictments are coming," legal analyst Glenn Kirschner says. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Willis' investigation stems from a phone call the former president made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump pushed the secretary to "find" enough votes for him to inch ahead of President Joe Biden, who won the state in a narrow victory in the 2020 election.

While Willis did not explicitly state in her correspondence that charges would be brought against the former president, Kirschner, who spoke about the district attorney's letters in the latest episode of his Justice Matters podcast, pointed to some of Willis' language that hints at Trump facing additional criminal charges this year.

In a letter addressed to the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, Willis wrote, "We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of those we are sworn to protect."

"As leaders, it is incumbent upon us to prepare," she added, according to the Journal-Constitution report.

Kirschner, pointing to this segment of the letter, said that Willis "didn't have to" explicitly write that Trump will face indictment to spread the message.

"Why? Because recent history has shown us that some segments of the population, when they don't like an announcement, they resort to violence," Kirschner said, paraphrasing Willis.

"That is not exactly a subtle reference to what happened on January 6," he added. "So indictments are coming. Indictments have already come in New York, indictments are coming in Georgia, indictments will come federally. It may even be that we can finally say at long last, justice is coming."

Willis' investigation is one of several facing the former president. Early this month, Trump was arrested and arraigned in New York City on 34 felony counts related to falsification of business records following an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into alleged hush money payouts made during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump is also under federal investigation related to his actions surrounding the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and regarding the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in August. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading both probes, is believed to be nearing the end of his January 6 investigation.

The former president also appeared for his second deposition this month in New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million fraud lawsuit, which alleges The Trump Organization lied to investors to obtain more favorable bank loans and reduced tax bills.

And on Tuesday, a civil trial is set to start in former columnist E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against Trump, although the former president does not plan to attend the trial proceedings.

Trump has maintained his innocence on several occasions, asserting that the numerous criminal investigations constitute a "witch hunt" intended to interfere with his 2024 reelection campaign.

Newsweek has contacted Trump's press team via email for comment.