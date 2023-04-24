Trump Gets New Timeline for Georgia Indictment

Former President Donald Trump received a new timeline for a possible indictment in Georgia on Monday, amid an investigation into possible attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to local law enforcement agencies announcing a new timeline for possible charges in the investigation into Trump and alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

"In the near future, I will announce charging decision resulting from the investigation my office has been conducting into possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia's 2020 General Election. I am providing this letter to bring to your attention the need for heightened security and preparedness in coming months due to this pending announcement," Willis wrote in the letter, which was obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I will be announcing charging decisions resulting from this investigation during Fulton County Superior Court's fourth term of court, which will begin on July 11, 2023, and conclude on September 1, 2023."

Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. On Monday, April 24, 2023, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained a letter from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis detailing a timeline of possible charges in her investigation into Trump and alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Curtis Means/Pool/AFP/Getty

The report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution comes as Trump continues to face legal trouble. In New York City, the former president was indicted on several charges related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. The indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last month made Trump the first former president to face criminal charges. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the Daniels case.

The investigation by Willis stemmed from Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2021 where the former president asked if the state could "find" more votes.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have...because we won the state," Trump said during the call, referring to the number of votes that President Joe Biden received.

In April, a partial grand jury report from the Fulton County investigation was released which revealed new information about Trump and his allies.

The 24-member grand jury reached a majority agreement "that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it."

"The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling," the partial report said.

The partial grand jury report also found no evidence that supported Trump's claims of election fraud in the state.

The special grand jury only has the ability to recommend charges and Fulton County District Attorney Willis will have the final determination on possibly filing charges.

