Trump's Rally Crowd More Than 10 Times Larger Than City's Population—Police

By
A rally in support of former president Donald Trump was estimated by police to be more than 10 times larger than the South Carolina city where it was held.

Some 50,000 Trump supporters are believed to have gathered in Pickens in hopes of seeing the GOP nominee frontrunner during his visit on Saturday, July 1.

Videos shared online showed a large crowd had gathered in Pickens while Trump was onstage.

Pickens County Police Chief, Randall Beach, estimated tens of thousands showed up in the small city on an afternoon when temperatures reached the mid-90s.

A crowd in Pickens and Donald Trump
A split image of a crowd in Pickens, South Carolina (left), and Donald Trump. The crowd size in Pickens is estimated to have been around 10 times the size of of the town ehere it was held. Getty

He told news outlet the Spartanburg Herald-Journal: "No way it was less than 50,000."

Beach told the outlet there were no major incidents during the rally, but that one person who tried to enter at the gate had to hand over his pistol. The person was later able to retrieve the gun when they left the gathering, Beach said.

According to the United States Census Bureau, there were 3,371 residents living in Pickens in 2021.

Trump claimed on his social media platform Truth Social that the turnout was around 75,000, although no confirmed figure has been shared by officials.

During his speech said he would "move heaven and earth to fully secure our elections" and that Republicans needed to use "every lawful means to win."

While Trump received a warm reception in Pickens, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was booed by the crowd.

Graham supported sending military aid to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia—a position that a significant number of Republicans do not approve of.

The United States is among the NATO countries that have continued to send humanitarian and military assistance to the war-torn country, including tanks, artillery, and advanced defense equipment. Those opposing the aid and calling for ending the funds to Ukraine include Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs.

According to the Herald-Journal, many people struggled in the July heat and attempted to find shade.

Kenny McPeters, chairman of the Pickens County Emergency Services Board, estimated that around 50 people, most of whom were elderly, needed treatment.

McPeters said some people had been treated at local venues and that some others needed to be taken to the local hospital.

He told the outlet: "Besides the church, we were using our cars, stairwells at the courthouse, and police department."

Newsweek saw video that claimed to have been taken following the rally that showed trees fallen over across the city and that power was out. It was unclear whether the downed tree was connected in any way with the gathering.

Newsweek has contacted the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and local officials for comment via email.

