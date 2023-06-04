Trump's White House Doctor's Joe Biden Rant After Stage Fall Goes Viral

President Joe Biden's public fall on Thursday indicates he is "not physically or mentally fit to be our president," according to Representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, whose comments have gone viral on social media.

Jackson, a Texas Republican, served as physician to the president between 2013 and 2018, under Barack Obama and Donald Trump, before being appointed chief medical adviser to the president in 2019. He then went on to enter politics and was elected to represent Texas' 13th Congressional District in November 2020.

Biden tripped over a sandbag onstage in Colorado Springs, Colorado, while handing out diplomas at a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation. After falling, Biden was swiftly helped to his feet, later commenting: "I got sandbagged." The president was not injured, with Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director, insisting Biden was "fine" on social media.

In April, Biden formally announced he will seek a second term in the White House, with polls giving him a comfortable lead over other Democratic candidates who have announced their campaigns. As a result, the president's physical health and mental acumen are expected to come under intense scrutiny ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1. Biden's public fall on Thursday indicates he is "not physically or mentally fit to be our president," according to Representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, whose comments have gone viral on social media. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GETTY

Speaking to conservative networks Newsmax and Fox News on Friday, Jackson was critical about Biden's health, arguing he is no longer fit to conduct his presidential duties.

"This man's not physically or mentally fit to be our president. It's an embarrassment. It's an embarrassment for him, it's an embarrassment for our country, it's a national security issue for us. Leaders all over the world, including our adversaries are watching this, and this is not good for our country," the GOP lawmaker said during his appearance on Newsmax.

Jackson made a similar comment on Fox News, where he told host Sean Hannity that Biden's "physical decline is now starting to highlight the cognitive decline that we've been watching for so long now."

"We have to do something about it, and to think this man thinks he could be president at the age of 86, when he's 80 right now...this is malpractice on the part of the White House," the congressman added.

Joe Biden is a national EMBARRASSMENT. Everyday it’s something new. He doesn’t have the mental capacity to be President. He needs to go NOW!! pic.twitter.com/jNmdpVNmAH — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 3, 2023

Jackson later shared both of his interviews on Twitter, where he has over 640,000 followers. Both were widely viewed on the social media platform, with the Newsmax clip getting over 96,000 views, and the Fox News segment attracting more than 58,000 views as of Sunday afternoon.

Joe Biden isn't mentally or physically fit to be our President. This man CANNOT be reelected. We need someone who's a LEADER. We need someone who will inspire confidence in our allies, and bring FEAR to our adversaries. We need TRUMP back in the White House! pic.twitter.com/WVTgiPjgZn — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 3, 2023

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment by email.

In February, the White House released Biden's health report following a physical examination at Walter Reed Medical Center, which concluded that the president is in good physical and mental health, Politico reported.

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, wrote in his health summary.

Last month, a joint ABC News/Washington Post poll found 68 percent of Americans believed Biden was too old to serve a second term in the White House.

The survey also found concerns about Trump's health, who is only four years younger than Biden and would be 82 at the end of a second presidential term. This past November, Trump announced he's seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president. In total, 44 percent of American's said Trump shouldn't seek another term because of his age.