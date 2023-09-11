Tucker Carlson Accuses Greg Abbott of Betraying Texas

Tucker Carlson has slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as a "liar," accusing him of betraying his state by refusing to use the Texas National Guard to secure the southern border.

"How many Texans do you think are all on board with letting 7 million people cross into their state illegally?" the former Fox News host asked the crowd during an event in Utica, Michigan, on Sunday.

"What percentage? Zero. I don't care what your race or national origin—nobody is for that. Has the governor of Texas done anything meaningful to stop it? No."

Since last year, Abbott has invoked state powers on defense against "invasion" to deploy aggressive measures at the border as part of his multibillion-dollar border effort, known as Operation Lone Star.

Newsweek has contacted Abbott's office for further comment via email. Carlson has been contacted via direct message on X, formerly Twitter.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott June 08, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Tucker Carlson has slammed Abbott as a "liar," accusing him of betraying his state by refusing to use the Texas National Guard to secure the southern border. Getty Images/Brandon Bell

The actions have included installing a 1,000-foot floating barrier made up of bright orange buoys with circular saws in between them on a stretch of the Rio Grande where migrants often try crossing over from Mexico. The barrier sparked a backlash and protests, and Mexican authorities also raised concerns. The Justice Department sued Texas over the barrier, and a federal judge ruled last week that Texas must move it.

Texas has also sent police and military officers to patrol the border, installed razor wire fencing, allowed troopers to arrest migrants on trespassing charges, and bused migrants to Democrat-led cities.

On Sunday, Carlson said Abbott, a Republican, could solve the problem "in a week" if he assembled the National Guard along the state's southern border.

"He refuses to do that. He won't do it," Carlson said. "And it's not like no one suggested it. I've suggested to him three times, including in private at a cocktail party in Dallas last year. 'What are you doing, man? Don't you have a National Guard? Why don't you seal the border?'"

WATCH: Tucker Carlson slams Gov. Greg Abbot, calling him a “liar” and a “betrayer” for refusing to use the Texas National Guard to secure the southern border pic.twitter.com/Yc9h0ohSFw — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 10, 2023

Carlson said Abbott had told him the situation was "complicated."

"No, it's not," Carlson said. "If someone's trying to break into my house, it's not complicated to repel the person. Do you have a firearm or don't you? Are you willing to defend your house and your children or aren't you?"

He said: "It's not more complicated than that. It's more dishonest than that. You're lying to me. You don't want to do it because your donors don't want you to do it. It's that simple. Greg Abbott. Liar. Liar. And worse than liar, betrayer of your own people. That's what that is."

Carlson added: "It's not just frustrating. It's a betrayal of the core promise of the country, which is the people rule. That's a criminal act."

While Abbott has not directly addressed Carlson's remarks, he posted photos of National Guard troops at the border on social media.

"The Texas National Guard continues to turn back illegal immigrants attempting to cross the border between points of entry," Abbott wrote in the post on X on Sunday. "Biden's open border policies encourage these dangerous, illegal crossings."