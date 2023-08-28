Tucker Carlson Says Fox Firing Was 'Great': 'Men Need to Be Humiliated'

Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson is touting his firing by Fox News earlier this year as a "great" experience, suggesting that being "humiliated" had prevented him from becoming a "truly horrible person."

Carlson was fired from Fox News in April, shortly after the conservative news network agreed to a massive $787.5 million settlement of a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. The suit accused Carlson and other Fox hosts of deliberately spreading misinformation in support of false claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.

Since his departure from Fox, Carlson has gone on to host his own semi-regular show on X, formerly Twitter. In a clip shared to the platform on Monday, Carlson said that he would "really recommend" getting fired. Carlson said that men in particular "need to be humiliated fairly regularly" and suggested that his ego was out of control at the time that he was fired.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is pictured during an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 14. Carlson said in an interview shared to X on Monday that his experience of being fired from and "humiliated" by Fox News was "great." Scott Olson

"This is the third time I've been fired as an adult, and I would really recommend it to anybody," Carlson said in the clip, taken from a recent event in Hungary. "It's great to get fired because it keeps you from being a truly horrible person....The problem with men when they're successful is they start to think they're Jesus. It just happens."

"Getting fired reminds you that, no, you're just like everybody else," he continued. "Being humiliated...is not the greatest learning experience, it's the only learning experience, at least for men....Men need to be humiliated fairly regularly to keep their souls pure."

Carlson also said that the firing had kept his "hubris" in check and reminded him that he is "just kind of a ridiculous person" who will eventually "die alone and terrified like every other human being since the beginning of time."

In addition to providing a glowing review of his own firing, Carlson lashed out at the U.S. ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman, during his recent trip to the Central European nation, apologizing for the diplomat denouncing lawmakers in the country backing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Over the weekend, Kremlin propagandist Margarita Simonyan claimed on state television that Carlson had recently been "asking for an interview with Vladimir Putin," although it is unclear whether or not the pundit is actually pursuing an interview with the Russian president.

Last week, Carlson's interview with Trump was shared on X at the same time as the first GOP presidential primary debate was taking place in Milwaukee. The post containing the interview had been viewed over 260 million times as of Monday, which Trump and his allies have claimed is evidence of massive support for the former president.

However, the number of people who might have actually viewed the interview, or any other Carlson content on X, is unknown. The platform no longer offers public video view counts, with post view counts including impressions from those who may have just scrolled by a post without viewing the video and potential repeat viewers.