Tucker Carlson Flies to Budapest to Apologize on Behalf of U.S.

Right-wing political commentator Tucker Carlson delivered a speech in Budapest apologizing on behalf of the United States over U.S. ambassador David Pressman's critique of the country's latest anti-LGBTQ+ crackdown.

Conservatives such as Carlson tout Hungary as an example of a successful right-wing government, but human rights watchers have raised concerns about democratic backsliding under the rule of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The government has passed a number of measures in recent years weakening political opposition, violating European Union (EU) laws surrounding migrant rights, and targeting the rights of minority groups such as the LGBTQ+ community.

The Hungarian parliament also passed legislation that banned certain LGBTQ+ content and a measure that would allow citizens to report some same-sex couples to authorities. However, Hungarian President Katalin Novák vetoed the measure, as it would violate EU law and stir global concerns about the treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals in the country.

Pressman, a human rights lawyer, has used his office to try to advance LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary. According to the Washington Blade, Pressman called out Hungarian lawmakers for attempting to pass this law during a Pride event in Budapest in June.

Carlson apologizes for U.S. in Hungary speech
Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson is seen in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15. Carlson delivered a speech in Budapest apologizing on behalf of the United States over U.S. ambassador David Pressman's critique of the country's latest anti-LGBTQ+ crackdown. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

"It is impossible not to see echoes of this in your Parliament's vote earlier this year to encourage neighbors to report to the authorities their gay neighbors raising children. Turning neighbor on neighbor conjures a dark past of covert agents and informants, of fear and betrayal, in this country and this region that I do not need to recount. You have a museum for that. While this legislation did not become law, the fact it was ever considered, let alone supported by this government and passed by the legislature is chilling," he said.

Pressman has faced criticism from conservatives in Hungary and the U.S. for his vocal stance on LGBTQ+ rights. Carlson emphasized his criticisms of the ambassador during his speech in Budapest earlier this week.

"I'm not in the habit of apologizing for the United States. In fact, I don't think I ever have, but the behavior of the American ambassador to Hungary makes me want to apologize. It's disgusting and inexcusable. It's also so far from the norms of diplomacy in my country that it's hard for me to believe that David Pressman is actually doing what he's doing," he said.

Carlson also slammed Pressman for working to enhance LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary, saying that he is going against the point of democracy. He accused Pressman of pushing "boutique sexual politics" on Hungary, adding that he was embarrassed to share a country of birth with him.

"The point of diplomacy is not to hector other nations for its own sake. To show up in somebody else's country and scream at them because they're different from you," he said.

His speech went viral on X, formerly Twitter, being viewed more than 2.8 million times by Saturday morning.

Newsweek reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Hungary and Carlson for comment.

Conservative Embrace of Hungary Comes Amid Democratic Backsliding

American conservatives have embraced the Hungarian government, even inviting Orbán to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2022, despite experts warning about the country becoming increasingly authoritarian.

The International Press Institute reported in April that press freedom, viewed as a cornerstone to a successful democracy, is "suffocated" in Hungary as the ruling right-wing party Fidesz exerts heightened influence of the media.

The nonprofit organization Freedom House noted in a report this year that Orbán's party has "pushed through constitutional and legal changes that have allowed it to consolidate control over the country's independent institutions, including the judiciary."

Freedom House's report also notes that public media gave the six opposition parties "only five minutes" to "present its program" ahead of elections in 2022. Furthermore, the parliament passed a law in 2021 allowing citizens to vote in electoral districts they do not live in, thus limiting other parties' abilities to secure political power.

