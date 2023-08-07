Tucker Carlson Could Win 2028 Election, Joe Rogan Predicts

Podcaster Joe Rogan predicted that conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson could win the 2028 presidential election during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Carlson has been floated as a potential future presidential candidate for the Republican Party. His embrace of right-wing populism and culture war issues helped him build a national audience on Fox News, where he regularly scored high ratings before leaving the cable news network in April after hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight for seven years. His departure from Fox News sparked questions about whether he would run for president in 2024—but Rogan suggested he might make a stronger candidate in four more years.

Rogan said Carlson would make a formidable candidate in the 2028 presidential election, suggesting the former Fox News host could be the right Republican to continue carrying the policies of former President Donald Trump, who is viewed as the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election.

"If Tucker went to run in 2028, he could win. He really could win. Because it would kind of be carrying those policies. But also, he's sort of a no-nonsense guy who exposes b******* in a kind of humorous way. In a very insightful and biting way," Rogan said.

Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15. Podcaster Joe Rogan said Carlson could win the 2028 presidential race. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty

Rogan noted that he does not know if Carlson has presidential aspirations, or if he would rather continue his role as a commentator. Carlson currently hosts a show on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, where he discusses political topics and interviews high-profile conservatives.

Rogan said Carlson could be a strong candidate because he knows "the insides and the outsides" of politics from his years working as a commentator.

"I guess he would probably have at least an idea of how you would do it differently and better. And he's also got a very popular voice," Rogan said.

Newsweek reached out to Carlson for comment via Facebook.

Despite calls from some conservatives to launch a presidential campaign, Carlson has previously said he would be unlikely to run for president.

"I have zero ambition, not just politically but in life," Carlson said in a July 2022 interview with Semafor. "My ambition is to write my script by 8pm, and I'm not just saying that, ask anyone who works with me or knows me."

While Carlson remains a popular figure among the GOP's conservative base, it remains unknown whether he would be able to win back more moderate, suburban voters who have shifted away from the Republican Party during the Trump-era. In addition, Carlson has faced pushback from Democrats, and even some Republicans, over his stance on a variety of issues including the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.