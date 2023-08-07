News

Tucker Carlson Could Win 2028 Election, Joe Rogan Predicts

By
News U.S. Politics Tucker Carlson Presidential election Republicans

Podcaster Joe Rogan predicted that conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson could win the 2028 presidential election during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Carlson has been floated as a potential future presidential candidate for the Republican Party. His embrace of right-wing populism and culture war issues helped him build a national audience on Fox News, where he regularly scored high ratings before leaving the cable news network in April after hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight for seven years. His departure from Fox News sparked questions about whether he would run for president in 2024—but Rogan suggested he might make a stronger candidate in four more years.

Rogan said Carlson would make a formidable candidate in the 2028 presidential election, suggesting the former Fox News host could be the right Republican to continue carrying the policies of former President Donald Trump, who is viewed as the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election.

"If Tucker went to run in 2028, he could win. He really could win. Because it would kind of be carrying those policies. But also, he's sort of a no-nonsense guy who exposes b******* in a kind of humorous way. In a very insightful and biting way," Rogan said.

Tucker Carlson Could Win 2028 Election
Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15. Podcaster Joe Rogan said Carlson could win the 2028 presidential race. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty

Rogan noted that he does not know if Carlson has presidential aspirations, or if he would rather continue his role as a commentator. Carlson currently hosts a show on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, where he discusses political topics and interviews high-profile conservatives.

Rogan said Carlson could be a strong candidate because he knows "the insides and the outsides" of politics from his years working as a commentator.

"I guess he would probably have at least an idea of how you would do it differently and better. And he's also got a very popular voice," Rogan said.

Newsweek reached out to Carlson for comment via Facebook.

Read more

Despite calls from some conservatives to launch a presidential campaign, Carlson has previously said he would be unlikely to run for president.

"I have zero ambition, not just politically but in life," Carlson said in a July 2022 interview with Semafor. "My ambition is to write my script by 8pm, and I'm not just saying that, ask anyone who works with me or knows me."

While Carlson remains a popular figure among the GOP's conservative base, it remains unknown whether he would be able to win back more moderate, suburban voters who have shifted away from the Republican Party during the Trump-era. In addition, Carlson has faced pushback from Democrats, and even some Republicans, over his stance on a variety of issues including the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC