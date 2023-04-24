Tucker Carlson Gets an Offer From Russia State Media

Tucker Carlson received an offer from Russian state media after Fox News announced it would part ways with the longtime host on Monday.

Fox announced Monday morning that Carlson would be departing from the network, writing in a statement that the conservative host's last show aired on Friday. Fox wrote, "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Carlson, a conservative firebrand, has faced criticism from the left over his stance on a variety of topics including the 2020 presidential election and the Russia-Ukraine war, as he has voiced criticisms against Ukraine and its president Volodymyr Zelensky, earning him praise from Russia. Despite these criticisms, Carlson frequently ranked among the most-watched cable news hosts, as conservatives support him.

The announcement that Carlson would be leaving the network drew strong reactions from both his supporters and critics on social media Monday, including from the Kremlin-affiliated news outlet Russia Today (RT).

Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Following news that Carlson would part ways with Fox News on Monday, the Kremlin-backed Russia Today offered for him to appear on their network. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

RT, which has previously published news articles in support of Carlson, appeared to make an offer for him to appear on their network.

"Hey @TuckerCarlson, you can always question more with @RT_com," RT tweeted.

Hey @TuckerCarlson, you can always question more with @RT_com — RT (@RT_com) April 24, 2023

Julia Davis, a journalist who frequently reports on Russian state television, responded to the offer, writing: "Almost too predictable."

"@TuckerCarlson regularly platformed disinformation agents and genocide deniers on topics from Syria to Ukraine. It's only fitting an outlet like Russia Today would court him," tweeted political scientist Sophie Fullerton.

In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Russia Today wrote: "We already had the pleasure of working with the greats like Julian Assange and the late Larry King, and had extended an invite to President Trump in 2020, and we continue to welcome outspoken, diverse personalities on our network."

Meanwhile, Carlson was also offered a role by Vladimir Solovyov, who hosts Evening With Vladimir Solovyov on Russia-1. He wrote in a Telegram post, "Tucker, come join us. You don't have to be afraid of taking the p*** out of Biden here."

Russian State TV's History of Praising Tucker Carlson

Clips from Carlson's Fox News show have previously been used on Russian state TV, which largely backs the positions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, which Putin launched in February 2022, the Kremlin has cracked down on dissent and criticisms against the war.

Earlier in April, guests on the Russian program Meeting Place praised Carlson's remarks about 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, who has been arrested for allegedly leaking hundreds of sensitive U.S. documents online related to plans for Ukraine. Carlson described him as a "whistle-blower," drawing support from Putin propagandists.

In September, for instance, Russian state TV used clips of Carlson to promote the war against Ukraine amid growing dissent after Putin announced a partial mobilization of troops. Footage aired in Russia showed Carlson saying "happy anniversary" to the war while saying it would be impossible for Ukraine to defeat Russia.

Carlson's remarks about the Ukraine war at times drew criticism against Fox, with some critics accusing him of spreading Russian propaganda. However, Carlson has defended his coverage of the topic as he and other conservatives say the Biden administration should spend the money provided to Ukraine back at home.