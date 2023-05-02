U.S.

Tucker Carlson Joked About Sex in New Leaked Video

U.S. Tucker Carlson Media matters U.S. Politics Fox

Further behind-the-scenes videos of ousted Fox News personality Tucker Carlson have leaked, with the latest batch featuring the former host making various sexual comments on-set.

Carlson, who drew massive ratings for the conservative news network as the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. ET starting in 2016, was abruptly let go from the company on April 24, for reasons that have yet to be officially given. Subsequent reports have suggested that vulgar and offensive comments made by Carlson towards his coworkers were unearthed in text messages during the discovery phase of the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, helping to seal the host's fate at the network. Other reports have suggested that a pending lawsuit by Abby Grossberg, a former senior booker for Tucker Carlson Tonight who has accused Carlson of fostering a hostile and misogynistic workplace, also played a part in the decision.

On Tuesday, news media watchdog outlet, Media Matters for America, released a trove of three leaked videos seemingly taken on the sets of various Fox programs, after previously releasing another leaked clip on Monday. In the clips, Carlson can be heard discussing sex in ways that the outlets dubbed "creepy." One clip, seemingly taken behind the scenes of Carlson's April 2022 interview with Fox Nation host, Piers Morgan, sees the former host suggest a discussion of sexual techniques with Morgan.

"If we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, but it's your show. It's totally up to you," Carlson says in the clip.

Tucker Carlson during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida.

In another video, taken on the set of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host can be heard referring to an unknown individual, saying that he "thought his girlfriend was kind of yummy." He follows that up with a playful attempt to disavow the comment, claiming that he was "just kidding," and speaking directly to Media Matters in the process.

"Hey, Media Matters for America, go f**k yourself," Carlson says in the clip. "I don't even know what his girlfriend looks like. And if I did, I would not find her yummy."

In the third clip, taken on the set of his Fox Nation streaming series, Tucker Carlson Today, Carlson can be heard saying: "I can never assess my appearance. I wait for my postmenopausal fans to weigh in on that."

On Monday, Media Matters leaked another video in which Carlson, from the set of Tucker Carlson Today, tells an unknown individual over the phone that he thinks the streaming service "sucks" and has a poorly functioning website. He also derides the company for not investing in efforts to fix the website while he and others work to create original content for it.

In response to Newsweek's inquiry about the first video on Monday, Fox News responded only with its initial statement about parting ways with Carlson. Newsweek reached out to Carlson's attorney via email for comment on the latest leaked clips.

