Tucker Carlson Teases Fans With His New Plans

By
News Tucker Carlson Fox News Future

As of Tuesday, those entering Tucker Carlson's official website—tuckercarlson.com—were faced with a pop-up message inviting supporters to fill out a form or text "Tucker" to a five-digit number to become a "tuckercarlson.com insider" and "find out what Tucker's up to next."

But texting the number provided by Carlson or filling in the form on the website doesn't immediately lead to discovering what the future holds for the former Fox News prime-time host, who left the network on Monday after agreeing with the company "to part ways," as Fox wrote in the statement announcing the anchor's departure.

After texting the number provided on Carlson's website on Tuesday, Newsweek got a text reading: "Thanks for signing up. Enter email to become an insider and find out what Tucker's up to next. Text STOP to end, HELP for help. Mssging [sic] & data rates may apply."

Tucker Carlson
Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019, in Washington, DC. Fans are keen to know what he will do next. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CNN former chief media correspondent and former host Brian Stelter tweeted that, after filling out the form provided on Carlson's website, he got an email inviting him to buy the controversial former Fox host's merchandise.

"Tucker Carlson's personal website has a popup inviting you to text a special # or fill out a form to "find out what Tucker's up to next"," Stelter wrote on Twitter. "After filling out the form, I was invited to buy a Tucker-branded pullover for $155, or perhaps some Tucker-branded socks."

It's unclear whether selling merchandise is what Carlson's future looks like, but the former Fox host has received plenty of offers after leaving the network under circumstances that remain unclear.

TheBlaze founder Glenn Beck, a former Fox host, joked about asking Carlson to join his company, saying that the two together would "just tear it up." A more serious offer—though still informal—came from far-right, pro-Trump cable news channel One America News Network (OAN), which might pay Carlson $25 million to join its San Diego-based outlet, as reported by the Times of San Diego.

OAN's CEO and founder Robert Herring told the newspaper in an email: "It would be great if we could get Tucker! I might give him around $25 million. And he would be well worth that!"

Another yet informal offer seemed to come from Kremlin-funded Russia Today, which in a tweet reshared by other users on the platform wrote: "Hey @TuckerCarlson, you can always question more with @RT_com."

Neither Carlson nor Fox News has specified the circumstances surrounding the host's departure from the network, though many have pointed out that the company's announcement came only days after Fox settled a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting System for $787.5 million.

In a previous comment to Newsweek, political consultant Ben Torpey said that, with his millions of followers, Carlson will "surely land on his feet somewhere in the media environment," though it's not yet clear where.

University of Notre Dame's Robert Schmuhl told Newsweek that, whether Carlson decides to remain in mainstream media or moves to more conservative outlets, he will "be a major player in the 2024 campaign on one side or another."

The Associated Press and other media outlets have reported that Carlson was ousted.

