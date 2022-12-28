Tulsi Gabbard's 'Annihilation' of George Santos Receives Unexpected Praise

Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard has won praise for an interview in which she grilled Republican Representative-elect George Santos after he admitted to "embellishing" his resumé.

Gabbard, who became an independent in October, spoke to Santos on Fox News on Tuesday about what she described as the "blatant lies" he told about his background during the recent midterm elections.

Many Twitter users took the platform to praise Gabbard for confronting Santos and some recognized that it was unusual for them to laud the former congresswoman, who has often been the subject of criticism, particularly from those on the left.

In an interview with The New York Post published on Monday, Santos admitted to "embellishing" parts of his resumé. He said that he had never worked directly for Goldman Sachs, that he was not Jewish and that he never graduated from college, among other admissions.

"Our scene opens on Tulsi Gabbard appearing to be the hero interviewing a semi-sentient bag of lies…" tweeted Ben White, POLITICO chief economic correspondent, sharing a video of the interview posted to Twitter by journalist Aaron Rupar.

Prison and police reporter Joseph D. Jaafari wrote: "It is insane that Fox News has the exclusive interview with George Santos… and Tulsi Gabbard is annihilating him in really simple questions during the Tucker Carlson hour. I feel like I'm in an alternate dimension."

Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch, a liberal political action committee, tweeted: "Tulsi Gabbard just knocked out MAGA Fraud George Santos on Fox. Not sure what else to say. It's just a fact."

Brandon Friedman, a board member of the Dallas Community Police Oversight Board who describes himself as an "Obama guy," also shared a clip of the interview and tweeted: "This is one of the hardest-hitting interviews I've seen in a long time and I'm not even sure what's real anymore because Tulsi Gabbard was asking the questions."

"Do you realize how s***** you need to be to make Tulsi Gabbard look good?" tweeted podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen.

"Possibly the best effort of the year to hold an interview subject accountable on major television goes to … Tulsi Gabbard? Didn't see that one coming," tweeted Nick Sabato, sports editor for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.

During the Fox News interview, Gabbard asked Santos what he understood "integrity" to mean but seemed unimpressed by the congressman-elect's answer. He initially said it meant "to carry yourself in an honorable way" and went on to say he had "made a mistake" in misrepresenting his background.

"The thing is, Congressman-Elect, integrity means yes, carrying yourself with honor. But it means telling the truth—being a person of integrity And if I were one of those in New York's 3rd district right now, now that the election is over and finding out all of these lies that you've told, not just one little lie or one little embellishment, these are blatant lies," Gabbard said.

"My question is, do you have no shame? Do you have no shame?" she asked.

"Tulsi, I could say the same thing about the Democrats and Joe Biden," Santos replied. "Joe Biden has been lying to the American people for 40 years, he's the president of the United States. Democrats resoundingly support him, do they have no shame?"

Gabbard told Santos "this is not about the Democratic Party" and continued to press him on the claims he has admitted to "embellishing."

Newsweek has asked Fox News for comment.