Who Is Tyler Stratton? Details Emerge on Boyfriend of Missing Nikki Alcaraz

More information has come to light about the boyfriend of missing Nikki Alcaraz, who was last seen earlier this month during a cross-country road trip.

Alcaraz, 33, was last spotted on May 6 in Moriarty, a town in New Mexico's Torrance County, travelling with her boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton, and her dog.

She sent her last text, to her sister Toni Alcaraz, two days later, law enforcement officials said in mid-May. The mom of two, who is also known as Nikki Cunningham, was making her way from Tennessee to California to visit relatives when she disappeared.

Few details are currently known about Stratton as the search for Alcaraz continues. District Attorney Ray Crouch, whose remit covers Cheatham County, Tennessee, said there was an unrelated arrest warrant out for Stratton for failure to appear on a probation violation connected to a theft charge, according to Tennessee outlet WKRN.

Nikki Alcaraz and her boyfriend Steven Tyler Stratton.

Stratton was travelling with Alcaraz in a black 2013 Jeep Wrangler, with a bumper sticker reading "Momma Tired," police said in a post to social media earlier this month.

At the time, law enforcement said Alcaraz could be in New Mexico, Arizona or California. Moriarty Police Chief, Adan Urbina, told Newsweek on Monday that a license plate reader captured the plate on Alcaraz's jeep in Flagstaff, Arizona, on May 8.

Nikki Alcaraz was travelling in her 2013 black Jeep on the road trip, authorities said.

"Due to a history of domestic assault we believe she is in danger," police said in a flyer posted online by Cheatham County Sheriff's Office alongside Moriarty Police Department on May 12.

Stratton and Alcaraz were in contact with the police in New Mexico on May 4, according to local media reports, which add that a witness saw Stratton punch Alcaraz. Neither party pressed charges, and Stratton also sustained injuries, according to WKRN. Newsweek has reached out via email to the Torrance County Sheriff's Office, which attended the incident.

Law enforcement officials have released photos of Alcaraz, including images showing injuries to the missing mother of two. Police said she may be in danger due to a "history of domestic assault." Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

Alcaraz's sister, Toni, told WKRN that Alcaraz was "crying and upset" in the wake of the incident. "Her eye was already turning black and you could tell she was beat up pretty bad," she added.

"He beat her up pretty badly," Alcaraz's brother, Josh Alcaraz, told Fox5. "A truck driver had to pull him off of her, call the police. The police picked him up, took him a couple exits down and dropped him off. She was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, and a broken hand or wrist," he added to the outlet.

Alcaraz may have been spotted over the weekend at a Walmart in California, according to media reports on Tuesday. Alcaraz used a kiosk to sell her cell phone, a friend told the U.S. Sun.

Alcaraz is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds, with long brown/black hair and brown eyes.