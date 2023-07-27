UFO Witnesses Pushed to Reveal Confidential Info in Classified Meeting

Congress members expressed frustration they weren't able to see pieces of "classified information" at a House committee hearing on UFOs, with one saying they hoped to get more answers "in a more confidential setting."

Three witnesses appeared before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, which is investigating unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), all of whom warned they could pose a threat to U.S. national security.

The White House is coming under bipartisan pressure to declassify UFO-related documents held by the U.S. government, with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer attempting to amend a defense bill to this effect earlier in July. Some lawmakers are calling for a commission to oversee what material can be released to the public, similar to the Kennedy assassination review board that was created in 1992.

On Wednesday the House Oversight Committee heard from former U.S. intelligence officer David Grusch, ex- Navy commander David Fravor and Ryan Graves, who previously served as a Navy fighter pilot.

Former U.S. intelligence officer David Grusch takes his seat as he arrives for a House Oversight Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. A number of committee members have called for more classified information about UFO's to be made available. Drew Angerer/GETTY

During his opening statement Grusch claimed the U.S. government is "is operating with secrecy, above Congressional oversight" regarding what it knows about UFOs.

Grusch also suggested the reverse engineering of alien technology could "enable extraordinary technological progress" with "earth-shattering" implications for humanity. NASA says it has yet to see proof of extraterrestrial life forms and many scientists doubt they exist at all, let alone that they have visited Earth.

Several Oversight Committee members requested access to more classified intelligence during Wednesday's hearing. Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz commented: "A lot of [David Grusch's] answers today were classified information that he provided to the inspector general. We want to see that.

"I think that's the next step here, to get that information in a secure facility."

Glenn Grothman, a Wisconsin Republican, said: "It was a very illuminating hearing. Obviously, I think several of us are going to look forward to getting some answers in a more confidential setting. I assume some legislation will come out of this."

Similarly Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna told reporters the committee might need to hold a closed session with the witnesses to discuss classified information.

Matt Gaetz, another Florida Republican, told NewsNation the subcommittee might call for a select committee investigation into its findings. He said: "We may need other authorities that would require the establishment of a select committee, and we're going to be chatting with [Speaker Kevin McCarthy] on those things in the coming days."

During his committee appearance Grusch said he couldn't say whether anyone had been murdered as part of a government effort to restrict knowledge around UFOs.

Asked by Tim Burchett of Tennessee whether he'd heard of anyone being killed, he replied: "I have to be careful [answering] that question.

"I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities."