U-Haul Driver Who Wanted to Kill Biden Admired Hitler: Court Documents

The 19-year-old man who crashed a U-Haul into security barriers near the White House and threatened President Joe Biden said he looks up to infamous German dictator Adolf Hitler, referring to the genocidal leader as "strong."

Just before 10 p.m. local time on Monday, law enforcement officials say Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, crashed the rented box truck into barriers on the north side of Washington, D.C.'s, Lafayette Square. Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter following the incident that there were no injuries to Secret Service or White House personnel.

After the crash, court documents allege that Kandula got out of the truck and went into the back where he pulled a red and white flag with a Nazi swastika in the center. United States Park Police ordered him to get on the ground before searching and arresting him. No weapons or ammunition were found on Kandula and no explosives were discovered on the scene, records show. During questioning by the Secret Service, he told agents his goal was to "get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation."

Morning sunlight strikes the flag flying above the White House March 18, 2015, in Washington, D.C. Officials say Sai Varshith Kandula, who allegedly crashed a U-Haul into security barriers at the White House and threatened to kill President Joe Biden on Monday, expressed admiration for genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

When agents asked how Kandula would seize power, he allegedly said he had been planning for six months and was prepared to kill the president "if that's what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way."

Newsweek reached out via email to the White House for comment. When asked to confirm media reports that Kandula was not previously on any FBI watch lists, a spokesperson for the bureau told Newsweek the FBI could not comment.

While being questioned, Kandula told agents he had been plotting for six months. He said he flew on a one-way ticket to the Capital from St. Louis around 8 p.m. on Monday. After arriving at Dulles International Airport, he rented a U-Haul and drove straight to the White House, according to the affidavit.

"Either way, whether I got into the White House or not, my message was received," Kandula said, adding that he knew he would be arrested for his actions, but his "book" would get out. He told agents that his "green book" is an outlet for his thoughts and where he detailed his plans to enter the White House as well as what he hoped to accomplish if in charge of the government.

When asked about the flag he showed at the scene, Kandula confirmed it was a swastika, and said he bought it online because "Nazis have a great history."

When asked what he favored about Nazis, he stated that he admires their "Authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order." In response to being asked if he looks up to any leaders, he said: "Hitler, because he was a strong leader."

Kandula was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or family member, destruction of federal property, and trespassing. The affidavit also accuses Kandula of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the barriers outside the White House. He is being held without bond and will appear in federal court on Wednesday.

During a recent commencement address at Howard University, Biden referred to white supremacy as "the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland."

During a press conference on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden was briefed Tuesday morning on the U-Haul incident.

"He's relieved that no one was injured last night and grateful to the agents and the law enforcement officer who responded so quickly," she said.