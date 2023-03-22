Ukraine's Abrams Tanks Boost Is Terrible News for Russia 

Russian forces "do not want to see Ukrainian armored formations coming at them with Abrams tanks" as the United States Department of Defense commits to speeding up deliveries of its advanced main battle tanks.

On Tuesday, the DOD said that Ukraine would receive M1A1 Abrams tanks, rather than the M1A2. This will mean the tanks can be delivered in the fall, "faster than what was initially expected," the department added.

The M1A1 tanks will have refurbished hulls from existing U.S. inventory stocks, but will have "a very similar capability" to the M1A2, Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters.

Tanks sent to Ukraine will be fitted with a 120mm cannon and a 50-caliber heavy machine gun, as well as advanced armor, he told the media. These armaments are typically seen on the M1A2, often with a 7.62 mm machine gun.

The decision, made with the involvement of Kyiv, "will enable us to significantly expedite delivery timelines, and deliver this important capability to Ukraine by the fall of this year," Ryder said.

Military and technology expert Michael Peck told Newsweek that "sending an older, simpler version of the Abrams is a logical first step in a long-term flow of American tanks to Ukraine. It will be easier for the Ukrainians to learn and maintain."

The impact of the M1 tanks will also depend on when they arrive where they are needed, former U.S. Army Europe commander, Lieutenant General (Retired) Ben Hodges said.

They are "unlikely" to benefit any Ukrainian armored counteroffensives taking place this summer, Hodges told Newsweek. However, there will be a sustained need for Abrams for any plans around Crimea, "next phase operations and for future deterrence," he said.

"The Russians do not want to see Ukrainian armored formations coming at them with Abrams tanks," Hodges said, "or to know that the U.S. is committed to long-term support of Ukraine."

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the move to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in late January, enough to equip a Ukrainian tank battalion with the "most capable tanks in the world."

Ukrainian forces needed to be able to "counter Russia's evolving tactics and strategy on the battlefield in the very near term," Biden said.

Ahead of the announcement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the donation of Abrams would be an "absurdity," adding: "These tanks burn just like all the others."

"Russia's response will be interesting," Peck said. "They might make a special effort to destroy an Abrams just for the propaganda value."

However, if the total number of Abrams remains at 31, the "value is more symbolic than practical," he added.