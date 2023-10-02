Ukraine Anti-corruption Prosecutor Demoted to 'Theft' 'and 'Petty' Cases

On May 15, Ukrainian Supreme Court head Vsevolod Kniaziev was detained on the suspicion of having accepted a $2.7 million bribe. The investigation, part of a collective effort between detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and prosecutors from the country's Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), has been widely touted both domestically and abroad as a positive example of Kyiv's efforts to stamp out high level corruption.

Missing from most of the coverage has been the fate of the prosecutor in the case, Oleksandr Omelchenko, whose mandate to investigate and charge any other potentially corrupt officials has been removed. Instead of continuing his duties in the capital, Omelchenko has been reassigned to the western Ukrainian region of Ternopil.

"This is a regional office, it is not specifically connected with the fight against corruption, and the cases I work on now are not particularly weighty," Omelchenko told Newsweek. "I investigate cases of theft and of petty bribery, but there is nothing that can be called 'high-level.'"

Newsweek reached out to SAPO for comment on Omelchenko's reassignment, but has not received a response.

Oleksandr Klymenko (L), head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, and Semen Kryvonos (R), director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, report at a press conference on the results of work for the first half of 2023 on August 16, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Omelchenko, whose work over the past year has also included the investigation that led to the arrest of former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynsky on charges that he had received $400,000 in kickbacks, says that his reassignment came as the result of political considerations stemming from the investigation of Kniaziev.

When NABU officials detained the Supreme Court head in May, they seized his personal telephone. Fearing that Ukrainian technicians might prove incapable of unlocking the device while preserving its data, NABU detectives sent Omelchenko a request to turn the device to Polish officials for analysis. Shortly thereafter, Omelchenko's position within SAPO was made redundant.

"The head of the SAPO said that [sending the telephone to Poland] was illegal," Omelchenko said. He added that the department head was behaving as if "he had an obligation to prevent the phone from being opened and the information from being disclosed."

SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko has denied that Omelchenko's demotion was connected in any way to the Kniaziev case.

While the contents of Kniaziev's personal telephone have not yet been made publicly available, Klymenko confirmed on August 16 that the information contained on the device was in the possession of Ukrainian investigators.

"Kniaziev's phone has been unlocked. It is currently within the facilities of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, and detectives are investigating the information on the phone," Klymenko said in the closing minutes of a briefing held at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv.

However, the SAPO head went on to suggest that the contents of the device would not be used as evidence in any proceeding against Kniaziev himself.

"In [the Kniaziev] case, that phone cannot be in evidence," Klymenko said without offering any further explanation, "but it can serve as evidence in other cases related to the Supreme Court."

Although Kniaziev remains in pre-trial detention, the former Supreme Court head's bail figure has been steadily reduced—from an initial sum of 107 million UAH ($2,876,935 U.S.) down to 45 million UAH ($1,221,340 U.S.) today.

"The amount will continue to be reduced until it becomes so miserly that Kniaziev can deposit it, then calmly go free and interfere with the criminal proceedings," Omelchenko predicted from his new base of operations in the Ukrainian provinces.