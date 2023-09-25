World

Video Shows ATACMS Cluster Bomb Devastation as Ukraine Awaits Missiles

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Ukrainian Military U.S. military

Newly resurfaced archive footage shows American-made ATACMS firing cluster bombs as Ukraine waits on a public decision from Washington on whether it will provide the long-range missile system.

The clip shows the United States military's Army Tactical Missile System in action, and is likely the M39 variant firing M74 cluster bomblets, Fabian Hoffmann, a doctoral research fellow at the University of Oslo, Norway, told Newsweek. It was not possible to independently verify when, nor where, the footage was filmed.

Ukraine, now more than 19 months into its full-scale war with Russia, has long requested the long-range ATACMS. But the U.S. has been hesitant to transfer the surface-to-surface system, despite the United Kingdom and France having committed their similar-ranged Storm Shadow, or SCALP, cruise missiles earlier this year.

The ATACMS would add to Ukraine's ability to strike deep behind the front lines, into Russian-held territory as it grinds on with its counteroffensive. ATACMS can reach targets up to 300 kilometers, or 186 miles, away.

Reports have suggested in the past few days that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with ATACMS, although the U.S. has not officially confirmed this. Washington unveiled a new military aid package on Thursday but made no mention of ATACMS.

U.S. President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky that the U.S. was willing to provide ATACMS, The Wall Street Journal and NBC News reported late last week. The Washington Post reported that the Biden administration is nearing a public announcement, and that the U.S. would send a cluster bomb version of the missile.

Newsweek reached out to the White House and the Pentagon via email for comment.

Over the weekend, retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges told Newsweek that the cluster bomb variant would be "not as effective at destroying large Russian facilities in Crimea."

Ukraine has repeatedly used long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian infrastructure in Crimea, such as bridges, and were reportedly used to damage two Russian vessels at Sevastopol earlier this month.

Analysts have also suggested that if the U.S. moved to provide ATACMS, this would encourage Berlin to send long-range Taurus missiles, which Ukraine has also requested.

US ATACMS
U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) fires a missile during a South Korea-U.S. joint drill on July 29, 2017, in South Korea. Resurfaced footage shows ATACMS firing cluster bombs as Ukraine waits on a decision from the U.S. on if it will provide the missile system. South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images

But cluster bombs in themselves have proved controversial. The U.S. agreed to send dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM) in July, and footage quickly emerged reportedly showing the first Ukrainian use of cluster bombs as Kyiv forged ahead with its counteroffensive against Russian defenses in southern and eastern Ukraine.

The military aid package announced by the U.S. on Thursday included additional 155mm DPICM rounds for Ukraine.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
