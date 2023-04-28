Ukraine Defense Minister Gives Update on Counteroffensive

Preparations for Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive are in their final stages, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on Friday.

During a press conference in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Reznikov gave an update on a counteroffensive that is widely expected in the coming weeks or months.

Ukraine has said it aims to recapture the territories that have been seized by Russian forces throughout the conflict. In anticipation, Russian forces have built thousands of new defensive positions in key strategic areas, satellite images show.

Ukrainian soldiers are receiving training to use the weapons and military equipment it has been supplied by its Western allies, Reznikov said.

"The preparations are coming to an end, as in addition to weapons and military equipment, there must be training for our military personnel in how to use them. We have received state-of-the-art systems," the defense minister told reporters.

American-made Abrams tanks will not arrive in Ukraine in time for the counteroffensive, according to Reznikov.

The United States has said it will be delivering M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in the fall. Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters last month the tanks will be fitted with a 120mm cannon and a 50-caliber heavy machine gun, as well as advanced armor.

"Let me remind you that in addition to the tank coalition (which primarily includes Leopard 2 tanks and Challengers, with Leopard 1s coming later), we are also waiting for Abrams. However, I don't think the Abrams will be used in this counteroffensive. But our crews have left for training [on them]," Reznikov said.

"We also have many armored vehicles of various types, particularly armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. We have Bradleys, Marders, Strykers and CV 90s from Sweden. We are finishing up some more training courses there."

Reznikov said that Ukrainian forces are currently undergoing training for the equipment the country has received to assist in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"But let's say that in a general sense, we are more than ready," he added.

The defense minister announced on April 19 that Ukraine had received Patriot surface-to-air missile defense systems from Western allies. A day earlier, Germany was the first to announce it had delivered a Patriot system and missiles to Ukraine. The U.S. and the Netherlands had also pledged months ago to send the surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine.

"Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine. Our air defenders have mastered them as fast as they could. And our partners have kept their word," Reznikov tweeted.

Reznikov said Friday that the equipment it has received will be an "iron fist" against Russia.

